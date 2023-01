Oklahoma landed another key commitment in the transfer portal on Tuesday when Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony picked the Sooners. This week's WOKElahoma talks about what has the Sooners excited but what still will have to be improved upon by new position coach Emmett Jones.

Beyond that who are some other receiver targets that could be emerging?

Could Oklahoma be nearing a verdict on the left tackle it has targeted in the portal?

WOKElahoma - January 11, 2023