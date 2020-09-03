SoonerScoop - Notebook: 'A little Mayfield energy'

It has been a couple of days since Oklahoma named Spencer Rattler its starting quarterback for next weekend’s season opener, and it’s clear things are starting to become more real in Norman. The redshirt freshman waited patiently last season as Jalen Hurts ran the show, and Rattler learned off the field as much as on the field about leadership and maturity. Now he’s putting it all together in a package OU fans can’t wait to see. “He's a great leader and I think being with J Hurts last year really prepped him to be in that role,” said junior Brayden Willis in a Zoom call Thursday afternoon. “But honestly, we all know about the intangibles, the arm strength and everything like that. He's a great leader and he's done a great job getting us ready to go day in and day out, bringing energy to the offense. “You know, a little Baker Mayfield energy. It gets everybody hyped to play.” Willis said the mood hasn’t changed too much since Rattler was named the guy as it’s always been strong. He said what’s getting the team more fired up than anything is seeing the countdown to kickoff getting closer and closer.

RUSH production trending up Whether it was Jon-Michael Terry in the first half of the season or Nik Bonitto down the stretch run, the RUSH linebacker position fared pretty well for OU in 2019. Terry went down with a torn ACL midway through the season, but he’s back for another ride and healthy. Add in first-year coach Jamar Cain leading the way, and a good position group has a chance to become a great one in 2020. “I feel like we have a really good group. We have more experience than we had last year,” Bonitto said. “Jon, I know, he's been ready. He's ready to go. We're both helping each other, locked into the playbook. “We're also helping the younger guys like Brynden (Walker), other guys in the rush position, Joseph Wete. So we're just trying to get those guys along so we can be ready for the season. I feel like we had a really good group here.” The depth of the position has allowed OU to move David Ugwoegbu into more of an inside linebacker. With Terry returning, Wete emerging and Bonitto taking the next step, that move shouldn’t limit the group. “I feel like I’ve grown in a lot of ways, along with my group as well,” Bonitto said. “I feel like just seeing everybody from this year to last year, I feel like Coach Cain has done a great job of just developing everybody. “We can see it on the practice field. This RUSH group, along with the ends, we’re getting a lot more production on the field. It’s nice to see that everybody is getting better and developing.”

Obialo ‘one of one’ with Bedlam You won’t find too many more interesting journey stories in college football than grad transfer receiver Obi Obialo. Walked on at Oklahoma State, transferred to Marshall and now closing his career in Norman. So yea, he is the rare one in seeing both sides of Bedlam. “And just being on the other side, being at OU, I’ve got to see both sides of the spectrum,” Obialo said. “I’m just one of one actually. I feel blessed to be that point.” Obialo said he worked with assistant coach Cale Gundy throughout the transfer process. He made an official visit with his family and said he knew right then and there that OU was the spot for him. “It was a few other places, but OU came, and I saw the opportunity,” Obialo said. “I just matched everything up: how close it was to home, offense, Coach Riley and all that stuff and I just picked Oklahoma.” Obialo said he’s working at both inside and outside receiver.