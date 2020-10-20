Notebook: All about focus for OU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For a third straight game, Oklahoma let a double-digit lead slip through its fingers. However, after losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, the Sooners found a way to bounce back and beat Texas.Aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news