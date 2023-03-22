Notebook: Attention to detail
The Oklahoma defense was right there time and time again last season, only to fall short in some clutch moments.
Bitter pills to swallow in 2022, but the kind of motivation that can drive you toward better results the next season.
When you’re losing one-possession game after one-possession game, it stings. And when head coach Brent Venables preaches about how everything matters, it shows up in those last-second field goal losses to West Virginia, Texas Tech and Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
“The right mindset. An attack mindset. We attack everything,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof following the first spring practice. “Every day. And if we do that, we’ll be just fine. But to understand the difference between winning and losing. Very, very small things. When you go back and watch the third downs, watch the fourth downs. What some people may not see. Some people making little mistakes.
“But big mistakes because they allow other teams down the field. So many times in the game of football when you make a mistakes in those situations the other team ends up scoring. And that happened to us a lot last year.”
It’s about getting over the hump. Whether that’s getting a stop or getting a big-time takeaway, there were opportunities that OU simply didn’t cash in last season.
To rewatch it all might have been tough, but it can be an encouraging sign to see what strides were made under Venables in the first year and now where things can go.
“We had like eight dropped interceptions,” defensive back Billy Bowman said. “So if we had caught those eight interceptions... Just getting hats around the ball and creating those turnovers, whether it’s getting it through the air or punching it out. Creating a turnover is always big.”
That’s the emphasis in spring. With a solid set of returners back for the second year mixed in with some high expectations from portal additions, OU’s defense is locked in on getting it right in 2023 and bringing that physicality back to the Sooners.
More to prove for Washington
Not sure there were a lot of people expecting cornerback Woodi Washington to leave OU and enter the NFL Draft after last season, but the possibility was there.
It’s also something OU fans have seen quite a bit in recent years where it feels like a player or two that’s borderline to that type of level opts to depart early and never really pans out.
Washington said it wasn’t that tough of a decision, and he’s ready to show what he can do now in the same defensive system for a second year.
“Honestly, just expecting to get a lot better, focus on my football IQ and just try to learn the game more,” Washington said. “So just coming back, the coaches that we have just do a great job teaching the game, so just trying to come back and learn more about football and take it where I can.”
Washington is one of several defensive backs who are bringing a ton of experience into the room.
First-day Arnold impressions
It didn’t take long to see quarterback Dillon Gabriel taking command of the group and being the leader that everybody knows he is on the first day of spring.
But you stick with the quarterbacks to get a glimpse of freshman Jackson Arnold.
Everybody is hoping he’s the next big thing in Norman, and it’s obvious he’s doing all he can to do everything right in his initial months in the program.
“You don’t have one-on-one football meetings nonstop like we do right now with him so the fact that he’s come in and he’s picked everything up and he’s worked incredibly hard … he’s spent a ton of time in the building on his own,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He understands what it means to be the guy here and understands what it is going to take for him to get to that point. He’s spent a lot of time and has done a good job in there, which has been good to see.”
Roberson thankful for support
It’s almost been a month now since a tornado destroyed a home owned by defensive lineman Kori Roberson and his sister.
Things aren’t quite back to normal, obviously, but it’s getting better.
“Things are pretty much going pretty good right now,” Roberson said. “I'm thankful and I'm grateful for my teammates and my coaches that supported me and helped me clean up as you all know what happened and all that. I'm just grateful that I'm OK, my sister's OK and I have people that love me around.”
Roberson was at home four weeks ago when the tornado swept through Norman. His main concern was making sure his sister and his three dogs were safe.
The house was wiped out, but everybody stayed safe. In the days after, teammates came to the aid of Roberson in any way possible, helping clean up and whatever else was needed.
Roberson said he and his sister bought the house last year. For now, he’s living at Sooner Suites for the rest of the semester as the house gets built again. That process has already started and could be completed by the beginning of summer.
As he focuses on that, it’s time to get back to football as well. No complaints, he said.
“It's like a back and forth thing. I have football and school to worry about but I've also got to go back and worry about the house as well,” Roberson said. “It's a lot to do but that's what comes with it, you know, so not really too much to complain (about) or anything.”
Making most of OU opportunity
You look at the defensive line, and you see how aggressive OU was in the portal with Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest), Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), Davon Sears (Texas State) and Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame).
Venables has stressed bringing in guys with experience, production and high-character. Now we’re going to see if it translates for what OU wants to do in 2023.
“Those guys have a mature approach because this is their last shot, they’re here for a reason and they understand that,” Roof said. “So a sense of desperation to make this work for them. In terms of physicality, you’ve got to drill it, you’ve got to demand it and then when you put pads on you’ve got to do it over and over again. We coach really hard because it’s a habit just like anything else.”