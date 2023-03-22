The Oklahoma defense was right there time and time again last season, only to fall short in some clutch moments. Bitter pills to swallow in 2022, but the kind of motivation that can drive you toward better results the next season. When you’re losing one-possession game after one-possession game, it stings. And when head coach Brent Venables preaches about how everything matters, it shows up in those last-second field goal losses to West Virginia, Texas Tech and Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. “The right mindset. An attack mindset. We attack everything,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof following the first spring practice. “Every day. And if we do that, we’ll be just fine. But to understand the difference between winning and losing. Very, very small things. When you go back and watch the third downs, watch the fourth downs. What some people may not see. Some people making little mistakes. “But big mistakes because they allow other teams down the field. So many times in the game of football when you make a mistakes in those situations the other team ends up scoring. And that happened to us a lot last year.”

It’s about getting over the hump. Whether that’s getting a stop or getting a big-time takeaway, there were opportunities that OU simply didn’t cash in last season. To rewatch it all might have been tough, but it can be an encouraging sign to see what strides were made under Venables in the first year and now where things can go. “We had like eight dropped interceptions,” defensive back Billy Bowman said. “So if we had caught those eight interceptions... Just getting hats around the ball and creating those turnovers, whether it’s getting it through the air or punching it out. Creating a turnover is always big.” That’s the emphasis in spring. With a solid set of returners back for the second year mixed in with some high expectations from portal additions, OU’s defense is locked in on getting it right in 2023 and bringing that physicality back to the Sooners. More to prove for Washington Not sure there were a lot of people expecting cornerback Woodi Washington to leave OU and enter the NFL Draft after last season, but the possibility was there. It’s also something OU fans have seen quite a bit in recent years where it feels like a player or two that’s borderline to that type of level opts to depart early and never really pans out. Washington said it wasn’t that tough of a decision, and he’s ready to show what he can do now in the same defensive system for a second year. “Honestly, just expecting to get a lot better, focus on my football IQ and just try to learn the game more,” Washington said. “So just coming back, the coaches that we have just do a great job teaching the game, so just trying to come back and learn more about football and take it where I can.” Washington is one of several defensive backs who are bringing a ton of experience into the room. First-day Arnold impressions It didn’t take long to see quarterback Dillon Gabriel taking command of the group and being the leader that everybody knows he is on the first day of spring. But you stick with the quarterbacks to get a glimpse of freshman Jackson Arnold.