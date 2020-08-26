When Oklahoma had four offensive linemen selected in the first four rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh knew it would take time to assert that type of dominance once again. As good as OU was upfront for 2019, it wasn’t the OU standard. But when you bring back the 2019 guys and add a year to them and add some maturity to young guys combined with even younger guys, and that depth is starting to return. “The one thing I like is, I think we've got a ton of depth. We had no true depth last year,” said Bedenbaugh in a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. “There's gonna be some really good players, I think, that are gonna have to be on our scout teams. We only travel 10 or 11 guys and we've got some high-quality guys. We've got some really good freshmen. “But we've been forced to move guys around. I probably would have tried it anyway, just to create some competition, just to see who's the best fit where, what is the best combination of guys, but we've been forced to. I was thinking about it earlier today. Including every walk-on, every scholarship guy, the only guys that have really settled in and been in one position from the very beginning has been the centers.” If ever there was a year where you need to have more depth than ever before, it’s obviously 2020 when you don’t know when a COVID-19 outbreak will happen. Bedenbaugh didn’t come out and explicitly say the offensive line was hit hard by COVID-19 in recent weeks, but he alluded to the fact that OU would have had some major inexperience with its line if forced to play in the last week. “It's gonna help us this year because you never know,” Bedenbaugh said. “It's a weird year. You never know what's gonna happen. If we would've played two weeks ago, we would've had a bunch of true freshmen starting. You just never know what this year is gonna be like.”

Humphrey asserting himself If there’s one backbone to Bedenbaugh’s group, it has to be redshirt junior Creed Humphrey. He made it known last week that he never considered not playing this season and that attitude and leadership is starting to really carry the day for the line and for the offense. “I think his leadership up to this point, you know, obviously when we started in the spring and it's really carried over to right now. It's been unbelievable,” Bedenbaugh said. “I think Creed's kinda back to the guy that he was as a freshman. He had some things last year, and obviously he played good, but probably not up to his standards and to our standards. He's done a great job being a leader.” With inexperience at quarterback no matter who starts between Spencer Rattler or Tanner Mordecai, there has to be a voice willing to speak out and right the ship if it’s teetering a bit. Humphrey has seen others do it before him and sounds like he’s ready for that role. “We've had some inconsistent days at times, when we're not practicing good, and he's the one that rallies the whole offense,” Bedenbaugh said. “He's the experienced guy. He's played the most. So he's done a great job up to this point. He's really playing at a high level right now. Been extremely impressed with how he's worked and how he's been a leader. He's on a trajectory to have a really good season.”

Light bulb coming on for Wilkins? In every conversation talking about who it hurt the most not having spring practice, redshirt freshman lineman Stacey Wilkins’ name kept popping up. It’s Wilkins who is expected to make a leap and become the next great tackle for the Sooners. It might be a whole lot to expect in 2020, but he’s definitely starting to make those strides. “We had him at right tackle. We just moved him back to left tackle again last, three days ago now. I think he's had the three best practices that he's had since he's been here,” Bedenbaugh said. “It's really a weird situation just because he just looks better at left tackle. “He's a natural left tackle. And he's had three really good practices. I feel really good about him. If you would have asked me five days ago, six days ago, I don't know if I would have said the same thing. But he's really starting to mentally focus.” On the field, Wilkins is getting better. But it’s off the field where Bedenbaugh said he is starting to really see a difference in how Wilkins is approaching things. “He's starting to work on things outside of here,” Bedenbaugh said. “Like I said, he's one of the guys that's been watching tape, like yesterday, 'hey coach, can you watch a play 30 from team and critique me on that.' And I would do that. He's driving to class and I'm calling him. I don't know that he would have done that last year. I don't know that he would have done that a week ago. These guys mature at different times.”

Ealy versatile at either tackle spot Now less than three weeks from the opener against Missouri State, OU fans start to want to have labels on positions and who is playing where. That’s never been Bedenbaugh’s thing, always allowing for competition and allows moving guys to different spots to find the right five, right chemistry. Adrian Ealy is moving from left tackle to right tackle and back and forth. Not because of his spotty play, but because of the fact he is showing he can flat out do both. “He has really, really developed. I mean, he was a kid that it was hard to watch him pass pro when he first got here,” Bedenbaugh said. “He's really worked at it. He's gonna have a chance to play in the NFL, whether it's after this year or the following year. Obviously, the one thing he's worried about is continuously improving every day. And then those the NFL things will come. “I'm looking for a big year for him. Really smart kid, works at it. All the stuff is very important. He's becoming a leader. So been impressed with him, and obviously, as you know, at this position, it's constant improvement every day. You can't ever get complacent. Never feel like you've arrived, because that's when you're going to get passed up and that's when you're going to beat.”