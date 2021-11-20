Notebook: Brooks a factor again

As frustrating as Oklahoma’s loss at Baylor was last weekend, no group probably felt the heat more than the offensive line.

The Sooners simply couldn’t get anything going on the ground, limiting any sort of effectiveness for running back Kennedy Brooks.

They heard it for a week, and Brooks and the line responded with a big-time outing in OU’s 28-21 victory against visiting Iowa State on Saturday afternoon on senior day.

“In this game, on Monday, they just came to work,” Brooks said. “They knew in order to win this game, we needed to run the ball. They put their head down and grinded. That’s what they did. It paid off at the end of the day. I’m so thankful for them. I couldn’t do this without them. None of us could.”

The only thing Brooks didn’t do was find the end zone. He finished with 115 yards on 17 attempts, and in the process, became the 11th OU running back to surpass 3,000 yards in a career.

No drive epitomized it more than when the Sooners took over with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter and a 21-14 lead.

Brooks three carries for 43 yards. Eric Gray two rushes for 10 yards, including the 7-yard touchdown that gave OU some breathing room.

“We called it a little bit more. Guys I thought played pretty physical, had movement the majority of the day,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Obviously got the big one there from Caleb right off the top, which was obviously an important play to get us off to a great stop. I thought the backs ran hard, saw things pretty well. That’s a good group to run it on, too. They don’t make run game very easy. They’re very unique with their fits and a lot of really good players up there. I was proud. Especially the second half, we got some momentum.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t have a memorable day through the air but got things started in a huge way with a 74-yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game.

The Sooners rushed for 209 yards on 34 attempts, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Williams learning experience continues

For the second week in a row, the passing game had incredible struggles. For the first time ever with Riley at OU, the Sooners threw for less than 100 yards (96).

Williams was only 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked four times although it’s hard to fault the line too much because it was a lot of indecision on Williams’ part.

“You’ve got to get some opportunities to get the ball out of your hands, and when things are there, you’ve got to go. That’s the thing,” Riley said. “We had a few today that it’s there, but if you wait just a split second, it closes up. That’s just the nature of playing against a group like this. And specially them. Because everybody tries to emulate that defense, nobody does it as good as them.”

Even when Williams struggles, though, there are those moments when he shines. The touchdown run was huge to get some momentum back and his touchdown pass to Mario Williams was a great job of a quarterback and receiver working together to make something happen out of nothing.

Nobody had more than two catches, and Marvin Mims led the receivers with 22 yards, which happened on one catch.

Sooners persevere

It wasn’t COVID-19, but it was definitely a rough week for the Sooners in terms of physical health. It wasn’t 20 guys out at once, but Riley detailed that at some point or another during the course of the week, the Sooners were down 20 players to the flu.

“We had the flu kind of made its way through our football team,” Riley said. “We had, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, pretty significant. We had a couple days of COVID in fall camp where we might've had a few more guys out, but not many. We were 20-plus a couple of those days as far as players that were out so we had to shift and kind of make do a little bit. Again, give the kids a lot of credit because it was a disjointed week.”

Most of the guys did return and played Saturday, but no doubt the level of preparation was not at the level OU would have wanted and needed for a game like this.

Offensive line finds a way

It wasn’t the flu for the offensive line, but Bill Bedenbaugh’s group was banged up during the game. Early in the second half, Erik Swenson came in to replace right tackle Tyrese Robinson.

But after an injury to left tackle Anton Harrison, Swenson switched to left and Robinson willed himself back out there at right.

“It's something we've been going through the whole season. Some people get banged up, some people get sick and it just goes into film study, learning all the positions,” Robinson said. “We've got everybody on the o-line that knows every position on the spot on the o-line, so it's big. And it comes up big when someone falls down or someone gets sick and is not able to play.

“So it's very important to us to go in there knowing our mental reps and having mental focus each position. When someone's banged up, the next guy's ready and can perform at the same exact high level.”

Center Andrew Raym was injured and didn’t return, leaving Robert Congel to finish the game.