Notebook: Brooks & Gray to carry load even more

“It’s really good. It’s having not only two good players but both of those guys have played a lot of ball, been in big atmospheres, big games,” Riley said. “You can certainly tell. And then with some of the attrition in that room, not that we could have predicted it, but it’s made it even more important and made those guys even more valuable. I think they’re feeding off each other.”

Riley said Tuesday, before the Major news was reported, about how they’ve had to carefully manage the reps all camp at the position. This is just another wrinkle, but again, nobody is going to cry for OU because Brooks and Gray are definitely one of the best two-man shows you’re going to see this season.

It’s a good thing, too, because that room took another hit Tuesday. Sources confirmed to SoonerScoop.com that redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Major will not be eligible this season because of academic issues.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has talked for the last couple of months about how the Sooners believe they have two starting running backs in Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks .

There is not one scholarship running back that was with the team last season. Brooks opted out. Gray was at Tennessee, and Tre Bradford was in his freshman season at LSU.

OU also has walk-on backs Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles, but the wild ride of dismissals and non-injury issues hitting DeMarco Murray’s room continues now with the news about Major.

OL finding its combos

Now less than two weeks from the season opener against Tulane, and it feels as though the question marks at offensive line are slowly being answered for OU.

Riley wouldn’t name a starting five Tuesday, but he gave a strong indicator that way more than five guys are going to be used going throughout the season.

“We’re getting better. We’re starting to find a few combinations that we like,” Riley said. “With some of the depth, we’ll certainly play more than five guys. I think the combinations are starting to settle in. We feel good. I would say we’re probably a little more talented top to bottom than we’ve been, a combination of talent and experience than we’ve been the last couple years.

One thing Riley stressed is the group continues to flash, show some very promising moments. But the consistency has not been there just yet.

It’s easy to notice those things when the defensive line is as deep and talented as this year’s group is for Alex Grinch. If you’re not playing a high level, it stands out pretty quickly.

Finding the kick returner

Once you reach this point of camp, special teams can finally start to be a topic of conversation. Sure enough, sounds like Riley is getting close to finding out who can be trusted at kick returner.

There are zero questions at punt returner, with Marvin Mims looking like he’s clearly the guy and Drake Stoops in the backup role. Both have plenty of in-game experience at the spot.

But replacing Charleston Rambo and Tre Brown on kickoffs? There’s quite a few names being considered and might even be in play well into the season.

“I’m not sure we won’t try a few guys once we get into the season. It’s a little bit of a tough one to simulate,” Riley said. “Most of the time you don’t have a lot of live tackling on kickoffs and kickoff returns in fall camp and we’re not much different there. Some of that will be getting guys out there in a game scenario and seeing what they can do.

“We’re looking at D.J. Graham, Billy Bowman, Eric Gray, Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq… Those are the guys right now off the top of my head that we’re going to take a strong look at in the return game. I think some of it will be get in a game, see how they react, who’s coming out of tackles, who really hits it and can see and understand our return schemes.”

No worries about Haselwood

Because of his bad luck in his first two seasons, anytime something is going on with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, you could worry.

Not this occasion, though. Riley said there is no cause for concern with Haselwood not performing in last Saturday’s scrimmage. He’s still going fine, playing without the knee brace.

“No, he’s totally healthy. He’s been one of the few guys – we didn’t rep him in the scrimmage because he’s had a million reps here,” Riley said. “He’s one of the few guys that went through spring and the entire camp without missing anything. He has a lot of reps. He’s really battled. Worked really hard, both physically and mentally to get past the injury.”

As Riley has said often, the opportunities are going to be there for Haselwood to show what he can do this season.

Educate, not persecute

There’s another punter in town, as Riley publicly acknowledged former Arizona State punter Michael Turk has joined the team.

Riley said it has nothing to do with a lack of faith in Reeves Mundschau, but it does bring on competition and Turk was solid with the Sun Devils.

Perhaps overshadowing his on-field abilities has been Turk’s anti-vaccine stance toward COVID-19. Was that a factor in Riley and staff deciding to bring Turk in? What’s the roster looking like with the vaccine as the season is just about to begin?

“Our roster is not 100 percent vaccinated. We’ve got a couple guys that aren’t,” Riley said. “That’s their choice. We’re trying to find a good place to try to keep them safe but also not… We don’t want to persecute guys that don’t have it. We just want to educate them.

“Our hope is we can get as many guys vaccinated as possible. Our guys have done a good job. But we understand if it doesn’t get to 100 percent, there’s things we’ve got to do to make it work as a staff and Mike is no different.”

QB battle decided

First time in a long time, there was no drama with the starting quarterback spot. It’s Spencer Rattler, and Caleb Williams as the backup.

The drama, if you wanna call it that, surrounded the third-string guy, but Riley said he has made the decision with walk-on freshman Ralph Rucker getting the nod.

“He’s separated himself from the rest of the group and pretty clearly established himself as the third guy,” Riley said. “He’s done a nice job. He didn’t have spring ball but he’s done a good job learning our stuff and has played a little more consistently than those other guys he’s competing with. As always, competition will evolve but that will be the starting one for the season.”

That doesn’t mean Rucker beat out Tanner Schafer, just that Schafer has moved to a new role. He told SoonerScoop.com in the winter he didn’t plan on returning for the COVID extra year, but Schafer is still on the team and is essentially being a mentor toward the young guys.

“He’s kind of serving as a little bit of a mentor to our guys,” Riley said. He’s able as a player to do some things with our younger quarterbacks to help bring them along. He’s got a desire to potentially coach down the line so I thought that could be a good situation for everybody.”