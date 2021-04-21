There are a lot of storylines and a lot of players to watch heading into Oklahoma’s spring game Saturday afternoon, and freshman wide receiver Mario Williams is definitely toward the top of those lists. The mid-year enrollee has been getting rave reviews in the last month from teammates and coaches, and no doubt OU fans are hoping to get a first glance as to why Saturday. “One of the fastest players on our side of the ball,” assistant coach Cale Gundy said. “He loves to compete. He loves to practice. He loves to play ball. He’s a good player. He’s an intelligent young man. There’s an opportunity for him to help us in the return game somewhere, especially in special teams. “And he’s fast. He’s got speed. We were talking out there today and I made a comment on the headsets that ‘you typically don’t see balls overthrown to the real fast guys.’ They have a way to go attack the ball.” The story of the 2021 class offensively was usually around Williams and Williams with five-stars Mario Williams and Caleb Williams. Neither has disappointed in their first few months in Norman. Spring game won’t tell the whole story, obviously, but it’ll be a good opportunity to see how they respond to a quasi-game environment.

Mims pushes the group What we’ve seen over the years is OU is willing to not pigeonhole any of its receivers. It’s too simplistic to say somebody is an outside guy or an inside guy. But based on those labels, one change this spring is the news of m moving more toward an inside or slot role. That means working a lot more with Gundy, and pretty easy to understand why Gundy enjoys being around Mims so much. “The first thing about Marvin is that he has high character. He’s a very hard worker. He’s setting the examples,” Gundy said. “We’re always talking to our players and showing videos of former players, past players, NFL greats, whether it’s football or a story in baseball or boxing on what you have to do in order to get to where you want to get, in order to be successful and in order to be good. “He’s one of those guys that kind of falls into line with how hard he works. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s somebody that you have to tell him something one time. You tell him one time in the meeting room and you’d better be right because he’s going to do it that way every single time.” Mims has had a balancing act in that he’s still pretty young himself but a full understanding that you can be a leader even as a sophomore. He’s been doing the job so far.

Raym finding his groove Despite how tough of a first year it was for offensive lineman Andrew Raym last season because of COVID-19 and spring being canceled, he still was able to leave his mark. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh admitted as much earlier this spring saying he wouldn’t have been surprised if Raym would have become a starter at some point last season. Heading into this year, the tone sounds the same. Maybe not projected as the guy at guard or center as spring winds down to a close, but no question he’s got the ability to make something happen. “Competition is great, honestly, and we’re loving it,” Raym said. “It’s making every one of us better. The competition is really in the middle. I’ve done a lot of right guard this semester. I’ve done a lot of center this spring. “Either position I’m going to be alright with. Either position, like you said, we’re pushing each other right there. I’d love to get some center in there, some right guard in. But anywhere in the middle, we’re gonna have it locked down for you.” Raym didn’t play center at all in high school but has been given some quality reps at that position during the last week. In trying to find the right quintet, it’s sounding more and more like Raym is going to be one of those five guys because it’s too hard to leave him off the field.

Congel’s third go-around From Texas A&M to Arizona now to OU, it’s the third stop for offensive lineman Robert Congel, who is ready to do all he can with his one season in Norman, whether it’s at guard or center. “I entered the portal and I was looking a couple of places and when coach B gives you the opportunity to come to Oklahoma, you don’t mess that up,” he said. “I mean it was an easy choice and I’m really glad I made it.” Congel’s been able to learn a lot along his journey, and the one he gets as well as anybody is how cohesive the group has to be. It can’t be five great individual players. It has to be one, connected group. “t’s just building chemistry with the guys,” Congel said. “That’s a big part of playing offensive line. Five guys have got to work as one. When you take another piece and put it in there, it kind of shifts things a little bit. The guys have been great.”