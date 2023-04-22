Everything from a spring game is going to be said with a qualifier, but upon final glance after 15 practices, that looked more like a Brent Venables defense.

Oklahoma wrapped up its spring game with an 84-82 victory for the defense Saturday afternoon, but the score didn’t really matter. The mentality did.

Nobody is happy about 6-7 from last season. Venables was quick to address it in a pregame announcement heard in the entire stadium. Didn’t live up to the standard, but Saturday saw the signs of that being corrected.

Maybe more than anything, you started to see the depth that is going to be necessary for the Sooners to get back to where they feel and maybe even beyond that mark.

At every level of the defense, you can feel comfortable knowing guys understand their job and can do it at a high level.

“Played a little more precise, physical. Tough, confident,” Venables said. “Structurally, pretty good. Really good stuff to get on tape to learn from too.”

Linebacker Kip Lewis led the way with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. Freshman safety Peyton Bowen had the only interception of the game, making a fantastic play in the first quarter.

A promising sign was getting four sacks from the interior – Gracen Halton (2), Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe. That’s the type of difference OU is going to need from its defensive tackles in 2023.

“I thought that today we took another step,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “It was really cool because everybody got a chance to play today and that’s always – because during practices we’ve got some guys that don’t get a whole lot of reps and for them to have a chance to get in today, that’s always fun to see. And you saw our sideline getting excited when those guys got opportunities as well, but we had some big plays.”

There were still some missed assignments that the offense capitalized on, but the second year in a defense should look different. OU fans can breathe a little bit because it actually did.

Gabriel’s show

There is always going to be talk about the five-star quarterback signee. That’s the way football works, and it’s no different at OU with Jackson Arnold.

But Arnold doesn’t have to be led to slaughter so quickly because Dillon Gabriel displayed once again why he’s more than serviceable as OU’s starting quarterback.

Now in his second year in Norman, you can see the comfort level Gabriel has and the ownership he has taken of the room and being a leader.

The spring game wasn’t any different compared to what Gabriel had done throughout the practices.

“Today, shoot, of course there’s things that we wanted to do better, but I just love how everyone competed, loved the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Gabriel said. “The spring game is for the fans and it’s a great time. Overall, like I said, just another day of competing and performing.”

Gabriel completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. That pick by Bowen was a sensational play, which allowed the coaches to see how Gabriel would respond.

He did exactly what your starting quarterback should do and got the offense rolling in the second quarter.

The game is a nice finale to what the staff was trying to accomplish with Gabriel and the goals they set out for the spring.

“Through 15 practices, we wanted to clean a couple of things up fundamentally like slowing him down in the pocket, being a little better protectionally and being able to get us in the right protections in certain situations,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He's taken unbelievable ownership in that, which has been great to see.

“There's been great growth on the grass with him, being able to take the meeting room to the field. I'm proud of his growth. We had a very narrow vision of what it needed to look like through 15 practices. Very pointed, very direct. He was able to accomplish a lot of what we wanted to through 15 practices.”

Gabriel completed touchdown passes to Jalil Farooq, Blake Smith and Gavin Sawchuk.

Graham getting comfortable

The second half saw wide receiver D.J. Graham make a couple of big catches and let him know there is a place for him at receiver.

Graham has been making the move from cornerback to receiver, and he was able to connect with quarterback Davis Beville twice for 74 yards on a single drive (35, 39)

“Having those two long passes, it was great,” Graham said. “It was a great feeling, and I immediately, it’s like I want the ball again after you make those two catches. But big confidence booster. Hopefully more of those, for sure.”

Still packing the palace

Venables has stressed repeatedly about the spring game attendance. And although it wasn’t last year’s 75,000, it was still pretty strong at 54,409.

It’ll probably easily make the top-10 overall crowds of the spring.

“For the naysayers who say spring game attendance doesn’t matter, they have a program that doesn’t,” said Venables before the game.

For the players that have been at OU, it was business as usual. It was different for the newcomers, though, as they got to experience what a game day in Norman can and will be.

“The atmosphere was crazy. Something I’ve never been around before,” linebacker Dasan McCullough said. “It was really fun.”

On the recruiting side, the Sooners have already earned two commitments and the rave reviews are coming in like crazy after another home run effort by OU for a big weekend.