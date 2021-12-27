Notebook: Gundy says ‘this is home to me'

“You now have a lot of responsibility that's put on you. The more you have, the more time you're going to spend and study and prepare,” Gundy said. “Like I mentioned a while ago, with the offensive coaches that we have that are still here and Coach Bedenbaugh, Coach Murray, Coach Finley, Coach Darlington, we've been working long hours every single day ever since we had a chance to come together as an offensive staff.

The OU defensive staff is as make-shift as it gets, but the offense is actually pretty stable with all things considered. Gone are Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons, obviously, but everybody else is in the spot they’ve been for this season and before.

“We're going to play to our strengths and whatever is best for our football team, that's a decision that myself and the other offensive coaches that came together have really helped me in this situation,” said Gundy on Monday afternoon.

He’s never called plays before, but he will have that chance Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon.

SAN ANTONIO – His opportunity is going to be soon enough, but Oklahoma interim offensive coordinator Cale Gundy is ready for this moment.

“So we've put a lot of time in. But there is, there's a lot of preparing, and everything from the script, things can be different, maybe some things that I thought that maybe is going to help me better on the 29th to call plays is things that I've done for myself and may not be the way that they were done in the past, but I've got to do what's best for me and what's going to be best for our offense.”

OU had four defensive players opt-out but nobody on the offense. The Sooners did lose offensive pieces Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner to South Carolina and Jadon Haselwood to Arkansas.

Mims, Robinson with decisions to make

Even though the offensive staff for 2022 appears it will be solid, there are questions some of the players no doubt have to answer.

Two of them spoke to the media Monday and are at very different parts of their career in offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson and wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Mims was reportedly exploring portal options in the days after Riley’s departure, but a month can change a lot. For OU fans, that sounds like a good thing as Mims gets to know new head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“I've talked to Coach Venables and Coach Lebby that week while they were moving in. They had to move their families, all that stuff. But I definitely want to be here,” Mims said. “I haven't made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here.

“I'm pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too. There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season.”

Robinson is in his fifth year at OU, but 2021 was his first one at tackle instead of guard. He has the option to return for a sixth year because of the COVID rule.

He’s not quite ready to make that call yet.

“And just me focusing on next year, I'm not sure what I want to do yet, but I'm just really focused on this next game, and however that goes I'll make my decision,” Robinson said.

Gundy ready for Venables era

Gundy didn’t mince his words about how tough the last month was, for all involved. The coaches who left, the coaches who stayed. The players, everybody associated with the program.

Sigh of relief is an understatement when the news came about Venables being the guy. It was that, for sure, but it was a whole lot more.

As Gundy started to answer the question about Venables coming back, his passion grew and grew as did his enthusiasm. Simply put, OU isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m going to make this comment now: We're going to win a bunch of damn football games with Brent Venables,” Gundy said. “The University of Oklahoma football is bigger than just one person. It really is. It is truly one of the most special football programs ever in college football, and being around Brent and everybody knows if you don't know Brent, what you see on the sidelines in games, that's how he is as a person.

“He has passion like that 24 hours a day. He has passion for his players. He has passion for his coaches. He has passion for his coaches' families, and he's going to pour everything in. That's how he is. I've been around him. I spent that one week traveling with him, and we were flying around all over the place, as well. I'm very excited for the future, very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to be a coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.”

Quotable

“Well, it gave me the opportunity to really develop and strengthen some relationships with our incoming players that were coming in. You know, again, I played here, I've been here a long time. This is home to me.

“I want the very best for the University of Oklahoma no matter what. I was going to do whatever I needed to do and to help recruit and to get on the phone with many of our players, the incoming players and the recruits and the commits, and as much as possible to keep this program going in the right direction. This program is at the top of the college football chain, and it's going to continue to stay there.” – Gundy on recruiting during this last month