Notebook: Hunger key for OU DBs

Now entering the third week of spring practice for Oklahoma, you’re still hearing a lot of the same things regarding culture and intensity under first-year head coach Brent Venables.

But we’re reaching a point where you begin to see it. Or if you’re not seeing it in action, then there are going to be some consequences when it comes to playing time.

It’s a message first-year cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is definitely preaching.

“For everybody across the board, one thing we’re trying to destroy now is the lacks,” Valai said. “We don’t want guys who lack passion, lacks tenacity, lack a want-to, lack of being intentional. All those details have to be intentional, finite and to the point. We know if we do those things, we’ll be elite in everything we do.”

The cornerback room feels pretty good with returning guys like D.J. Graham, Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis back to go with the potential of someone like Louisville transfer Kani Walker.

A lot of fans might already have their opinion of how the group should shake out, but Valai said he wanted to start from scratch and move from there.

“For me, it’s opening competition in the room. I’m not the guy playing favorites. So if you’re better than whoever is in front of you, you take it. There’s nobody in front of you, you are beside each other. One thing I’ve come in with, and it’s the same thing with the entire staff, it’s opening competition. Eat or be eaten. It’s been good to see guys really pushing and straining to get to what they want in life.”

Grimes and Downs leading the pack

Struggle now to prosper later. No doubt there were some issues for OU last season asking true freshman Ethan Downs to jump in and play at defensive end.

The Sooners went with Downs and Reggie Grimes at the defensive end position whenever the staff felt it was better to move Isaiah Thomas inside.

It had its moments in 2021, and now Grimes and Downs are both incredibly better off and ready to anchor the room in 2022.

“Reggie Grimes is kind of taking on that leadership role right now as one of the oldest guys in that room and he's a great guy, first off,” Downs said. “He's funny. We're great guys on and off the field. He works really freaking hard, straining every single play.

“He's one of our better players in the room, if not the best player in the room, and just a phenomenal teammate. He's always checking up on the D-ends. Whether we play defense or not, he's always checking up on people. He's always on time, he's accountable. He's taking on that leadership role."

Washington working toward elite

The cornerback room had the most things up in the air, with Valai being the last hire for Venables’ staff. But it’s all good now, and Woodi Washington is healthy and eager to show what he can do.

“I didn’t consider leaving,” Washington said. “If I was going to leave it was just going to be going to the draft. But for us to get a guy like Venables, I was just ready to be coached by one of the greatest defensive minds to ever coach.”

One thing being ingrained is about the details. The notion that everything matters, on and off the field. Valai can see that point hitting home with Washington, and it’s making him and the room all the better for it.

“The biggest thing is working his details and understanding the craft and where he fits in this defense. He’s been busting his tail,” Valai said. “He’s always asking questions, being intentional and being a good leader for the entire room.

“The thing that he doesn’t want to do is just be a guy. If you want to be a dude, it’s the extra details. That’s where Woodi’s mindset has been and he’s really working to become elite and elite in everything he does, on and off the field. Whatever translates off the field translates on the field, whether you work in school or whether you work in extra film.”

D-Line fighting the tempo

If there’s one word being used on offense, it’s tempo. We’re hearing repeatedly how offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is back to trying to have OU use less than 15 seconds between snaps.

That should work out well for the offense, and now we’re getting an idea of how that is translating for the OU defense.

Especially the defensive line.

“Their tempo, they are snapping the ball in 10-12 seconds,” defensive tackle Jordan Kelley said. “It's a tempo that I've never played against and it's definitely making the team better. It's hard to get used to, but I feel it'll benefit so much when we go against other people's tempo. We'll just be there waiting for them and they'll be trying to tempo us. It will definitely benefit us. We're getting work.

“I heard there was going to be tempo, but I thought it would just be normal tempo. The next thing you know, they are snapping the ball in 10 seconds. I'm like 'we just got back to the ball.' It's crazy but it's definitely exciting.”

Kelley said that type of tempo and type of game of keeping everybody on their toes and focused on their conditioning will benefit the group as a whole moving forward.

Quotable

“He said in a team meeting one time talking about soft serve and getting gritty. He said it’s so easy to get a little waffle cone and go to a soft serve machine and get you a little soft serve ice cream right on the top. But it takes some grit and get in there and get that spoon and get in that bucket of ice and get in there and get that mint chocolate chip or whatever it is. To get that grit and grind it out. To earn it and to enjoy it. Silly things like that we’re able to take and hold onto and apply to the field. It’s really been motivating me.” – Downs on a message from Brent Venables