Notebook: Morrison fitting in at OU

“It’s been real different,” Morrison said. “It’s way more of a football school. North Carolina is more basketball. Football is football at the end of the day. It’s been a great transition coming here. The coaches, the players, the fans – it’s great.”

At least on the field. He’s still adjusting to that OU life off the field.

There was a bit of an adjustment period, coming in as the new guy with a lot of returning members of the secondary for the Sooners. But Morrison has found his way with little difficulty.

“Since high school, always been a fan of Clemson, Coach Venables and his defense and what he does,” said Morrison on Monday afternoon. “When I hit the portal and Oklahoma reached out, felt like it was a no-brainer. Me and Coach Roof had a great relationship as well when he was at Georgia Tech. I felt like it was the perfect opportunity.”

Once he hit the portal, and OU reached out? Didn’t take long.

An example is defensive back Trey Morrison . During his four seasons at North Carolina, Morrison played it all between cornerback, nickelback and safety.

First-year head coach Brent Venables wasn’t afraid to hit the portal and add 10 names, but a lot of them have played a lot of ball.

A new face to the program, but someone with plenty of experience. You’re seeing that quite a bit for Oklahoma when it came to the transfer portal.

Defense takes time

There is still no shortage of excitement coming from Venables. Whether it’s on the field during practice or during his press conferences.

But there is a little bit of reality setting in. You might want to get all this done in a day, but it’s going to take a while. To truly be able to get the defense where it needs to be, it can’t happen overnight.

“As far as the installation, in typical fashion, you lay it out there, you have a pretty aggressive installation pattern on paper,” Venables said. “Then you start working and practicing, and you slow down a little bit.

“So never as fast as you want it to be installation-wise. But we had an aggressive gameplan, and just making adjustments as we go, in typical fashion.”

Venables has been all over the field in the 40 minutes of practice the media has watched three times in the last week, but it will be a process.

Grimes growing up

Some massive leaders among that defensive front are gone, paving the way for the next batch. Everybody is hoping defensive end Reggie Grimes is among them.

Grimes started to really emerge in 2021 when Isaiah Thomas was moved inside more, and you can see Grimes beginning to take more ownership of the room during bowl practices.

It’s important, and he gets it.

“Really big, as far as that's concerned. I'm not a sophomore anymore, I'm a junior,” Grimes said. “I'm an upperclassman now. It seems like it's gone by like that. I remember my first game. I remember my first rep. It was Missouri State here in the COVID year.

“So it definitely has gone by really quick but it's definitely shown that I've matured and we have guys around or I have guys around me who have taken that next step to be leaders, to come from a role where they weren't playing as much to now. Now they're the guys.”

Grimes mentioned Ethan Downs and Marcus Stripling as the two other guys who are anchoring the charge at defensive end.

Stutsman learning from the best

If there was one player a lot of OU fans were excited about in terms of learning from Venables, it had to be inside linebacker Danny Stutsman.

Coming off a solid freshman season, there is a lot of hoping that 2022 is going to be something special for Stutsman because of the arrival of Venables and Ted Roof.

“There’s a lot of great guys who have done it. It’s intense,” Stutsman said. “He wants the best out of you. He’s always going to be pushing you and that’s awesome. That’s what a great coach does. He wants the best out of his players.

“I’ve already noticed myself elevating my game. There’s not one play where he’s not watching. So it’s always trying to one up every single play. Just keep stacking days.”

Stutsman has endeared himself to fans with his engaging personality on social media, but he admits to being a different person when it’s time to go to work.

Venables has that intensity, Stutsman said, but he might be missing that switch.

“I think I have a switch,” Stutsman said. “I can be a funny guy. But I hit that field and I’m competing. I think his (Venables’) switch broke. I think he’s 120% every second of the day. Which is awesome. You need a guy like that leading because people are going to follow. It’s been great.”

Chavis calling the shots

Obviously, there is a lot of newness to OU and the defense. But you take it a step further with first-year defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.

It’s not just his initial season at OU, but it’s the first time he’s been a position coach anywhere after spending the last five seasons at Clemson in a player development role.

His voice is getting a workout.

“I yell a lot more. I'm a lot more tired. But it's been very fulfilling,” Chavis said. “It's funny, got done with practice like 15-20 minutes ago, so I'm still thinking about all the plays in my head and all the drills and things we've got to improve on. But it's just a higher level of accountability and ownership.

“It's been fun. Just so thankful every day, every minute to be an Oklahoma Sooner. And a great sense of pride to coach these guys, but a great sense of responsibility as well. My name is on those guys. And so we talk about all the time, Coach V says all the time, your effort's play is a reflection of the position coach. Period.”

Chavis mentioned Grimes and Downs as players who are truly understanding the leadership role and all that is required in that position.

Turn me up

It’s not hard hitting or anything, but a quirky plot to spring practice so far has been the use of a microphone by Venables during practice. Something that hadn’t been seen before.

Simple reasoning – gotta be able to hear him.

“You can’t hear me. I gotta scream,” he said. “Somebody allowed ‘em to music at practice. I gotta scream over it. That was me. That was funny. I let ‘em have music at practice.

“Trying to be efficient. I can’t be everywhere at once. That group over on the other field has to hear me. Just trying to be efficient. Maybe just last reminders. Of course, you lose your voice to a certain degree as well. Not trying to be demonstrative or ‘I’m in charge.’ That’s not who I am. Just trying to be efficient. Make sure everybody can hear, doing a good job communicating, reminders non-stop.”

He doesn’t tone it down for the mic. Full intensity all the time.