SoonerScoop - Notebook: OU DL remains major strength

It doesn’t feel like that big of an exaggeration when examining Bedlam that the biggest advantage Oklahoma has over rival Oklahoma State comes down to OU’s defensive line vs. the OSU offensive line.

Based on what the two units have produced this season, and in recent weeks, these feel like groups going in opposite directions.

OU should have the edge, but it can’t be something that it gets too overconfident about. The sacks and tackles for loss in recent games have been nice, but it’s about the next one, not the last one.

“The production, that’s something that we want to be a calling card of Oklahoma defense,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Wednesday’s Zoom call. “Negative plays influence drives which ultimately influence points. We’ve had our fair share. There’s always meat left on the bone.

“Speaking of the sack situation, the ability to get the guy on the ground as opposed to allow him to get ride of it just before that knee touches, those have a tendency … second-and-10 is a whole lot different from second-and-15. It’s the No. 1 stat we look at after games.

“I’m a secondary guy by trade but I tell everybody this – the first thing I look at is how many sacks we had and how many TFLs did we have. I already know the outcome of the game so I don’t look at that. That tells a story and paints a picture for how we are playing. It’s something that we take a lot of stock in.”

Whether it’s been inexperience or injuries for OSU, it just doesn’t hasn’t been a pretty picture compared to OU. In recent weeks, it has appeared as though OU has achieved that championship level depth when it comes to the defensive front.