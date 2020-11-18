SoonerScoop - Notebook: OU DL remains major strength

Notebook: OU DL remains major strength
It doesn’t feel like that big of an exaggeration when examining Bedlam that the biggest advantage Oklahoma has over rival Oklahoma State comes down to OU’s defensive line vs. the OSU offensive line.
Based on what the two units have produced this season, and in recent weeks, these feel like groups going in opposite directions.
OU should have the edge, but it can’t be something that it gets too overconfident about. The sacks and tackles for loss in recent games have been nice, but it’s about the next one, not the last one.
“The production, that’s something that we want to be a calling card of Oklahoma defense,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Wednesday’s Zoom call. “Negative plays influence drives which ultimately influence points. We’ve had our fair share. There’s always meat left on the bone.
“Speaking of the sack situation, the ability to get the guy on the ground as opposed to allow him to get ride of it just before that knee touches, those have a tendency … second-and-10 is a whole lot different from second-and-15. It’s the No. 1 stat we look at after games.
“I’m a secondary guy by trade but I tell everybody this – the first thing I look at is how many sacks we had and how many TFLs did we have. I already know the outcome of the game so I don’t look at that. That tells a story and paints a picture for how we are playing. It’s something that we take a lot of stock in.”
Whether it’s been inexperience or injuries for OSU, it just doesn’t hasn’t been a pretty picture compared to OU. In recent weeks, it has appeared as though OU has achieved that championship level depth when it comes to the defensive front.
Cain, Thibodeaux the one-two combo
It was the one big move for the Sooners on the defensive staff heading into 2020. The departure of Ruffin McNeill led to the arrival of Jamar Cain.
Cain took over for the defensive end and outside linebackers, and Calvin Thibodeaux continues holding down the fort at defensive tackle.
It’s hard to imagine a better scenario of how well the two have worked together and how well their units have been producing as the season has gone along.
“On every staff you're trying to find out what's the best way to manage and ultimately coach up your particular roster,” Grinch said. “What that allowed us to do was to really put more eyes on individuals, as opposed to trying to see... For instance, using the back end as an example, you're trying to see five guys. I have enough arrogance about me that I think I can do all those things. Every coach does. But with that also is your eyes are fixed, which means you don't miss things.”
As good of a job as Thibodeaux did running the whole defensive line in recent years, there comes a point where it’s about maximizing time. A meeting room where only your spot is getting addressed is gonna be more effective than trying to stretch someone too thin.
Cain is talking to rushers, at outside backer and defensive end. Thibodeaux is about the guys in the trenches. And it’s working.
“The biggest thing is your talking about two elite coaches that take pride in what they do, who they are, how they coach this game and I’m thrilled to have them,” Grinch said.
Chuba is still Chuba
It just hasn’t looked pretty might be the easiest way to say it when it comes to OSU this season. Effective, yes, because only the one loss. But not the dominance, not the individual numbers a lot of people expected from the Cowboys.
In particular, running back Chuba Hubbard. The stats say Hubbard hasn’t been the same guy for OSU in 2020, but Grinch isn’t buying that.
He still sees the same game-changing difference maker.
“When he’s on the field, he looks like the same, explosive running back,” Grinch said. “I think the biggest thing with him in playing a condensed season, as opposed to whatever it was last year, think it was Game 12, is not being on the field as much in certain situations. That kinda goes across the board.
“What I see is exactly the same thing as a year ago. Ability to make you miss, the patience and ability to punish you. Obviously, we all know about his speed and ability to hit the home run and run through tackles. He’s all that he’s cracked up to be.”
Hubbard has had back-to-back good games vs. OU, but not that home run, breakout type of performance. Grinch and crew obviously hoping to keep him contained one more time Saturday night.