There have been so many things to point at when it comes to what was going wrong for Oklahoma in its three-game losing streak.

So many, but a glaring one defensively had been the lack of takeaways. Head coach Brent Venables had talked about the pressure of trying to play perfect, and you have to do that when you’re not making game-changing plays.

The Sooners got back on track in that regard with two huge takeaways en route to a 52-42 win against visiting Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

It took a little something special to get it going, but that’s what OU was going to need to move to 4-3 overall and earn its first win in Big 12 play.

“It was huge. Turnovers are one of the most important stats in winning and losing,” Venables said. “There were in plus territory. It was a 40-yard drive and they were in plus territory. It was a huge play. Our offense gets the ball back and we go down and score. That’s complementing each other.”

Cornerback C.J. Coldon made a leaping one-armed grab where he bobbled it to himself to catch on the ground when OU was only up 21-14.

It was Coldon’s second straight week with an interception, and it was the first turnover for OU in the first half this season.

In the second half, it was DaShun White coming up with a major interception. Surprisingly enough, it was the first one in White’s career.

“What y'all don't see is that D-White is out there is out there telling me what's going to happen before it even happens on every play,” linebacker David Ugwoegbu said. “On that play right there, I know he knew exactly what was coming because of the way he dropped and the way he baited that QB into throwing it. DaShaun is a pro.”

It’s the little things like that. OU still allowed more than 400 yards and still gave up 42 points, but when you can come up with big plays in key moments, that’s all it takes.

Welcome back, passing game

A week removed from OU’s leading passer having 39 yards, it was very much back to normal for the OU offense and the passing game.

Dillon Gabriel threw for a season-high 403 yards, and spread the wealth.

After being rendered ineffective by the game plan last week, Marvin Mims had nine catches for 106 yards.

“We needed to get Marv going, and he had a great day,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He’s been so steady and done everything we’ve asked of him. I was proud he was able to get that production today.”

Mims wasn’t alone. Brayden Willis added five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. And Theo Wease, who didn’t play last week because of the game plan, went for four balls for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Gray gets it going

Another week of running back Eric Gray silencing any critics about his ability to be the No. 1 option for the Sooners.

In his most complete performance as a Sooner, Gray rushed for 176 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

“The thing I loved today is I thought he did a great job winning his 1-on-1s,” Lebby said. “We had some things that were really blocked up really well, he maximized that, but then he was able to create some chunks because he won his 1-on-1s, which was really good to see.”

It was something Lebby stressed heading into the week. If a play is blocked well for six yards, do your part to make it more. Gray did that repeatedly.

OU rushed for 298 yards in the game, with freshman Jovantae Barnes also scoring two touchdowns.

‘Unity’ a hit

Not sure how the Unity uniforms came across on TV, but the players and coaches were big-time fans about OU’s alternate look.

The Sooners were honoring Prentice Gautt with their attire Saturday. And hey, if it leads to more victories, fans will take it.

“I'll give it an A. Solid A, A-plus. A-plus,” Ugwoegbu said. “For this team, it's just huge because these coaches did a great job of building a family environment. Family is going to argue and have a little bit of beef here and there.

“But at the end of the day, we're going to be unified and together. Putting these jerseys together, putting the word 'unity' on the back, it's just huge for us because it just emphasizes everything Coach Venables and this program is all about.”