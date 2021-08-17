Notebook: OU groups 'trading shots' so far

In years past, this has usually been around the time where Oklahoma fans start to realize the offense is beginning to carry the day in preseason camp and the defense is a massive question mark. Not to sound like a broken record, but that simply isn’t the case anymore. Now a strong two weeks into camp, and it’s obvious head coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t see one group dominating the other. They’re having their moments, for sure, but they’re like two fighters trading back and forth instead one of them being pummeled into submission.

Depth, consistency, all the makings of what is going to be necessary for OU to make the major run that is expected for the 2021 season. “I don’t think any position group as a whole has stood out in a negative way,” said Riley on Tuesday afternoon. Everybody has their days and the days are certainly becoming more consistent. The depth on the defensive line is impressive right now. We can roll several groups in there with darn good football players. A lot of young guys pushing for time there. That depth is impressive.” Riley didn’t stop there, though. He mentioned the offensive line. He raved about the depth at linebacker, and he gave kudos to the secondary with an insight that maybe some hadn’t thought of as it pertains to defensive improvement. “I would say I’ve been excited about the way the secondary has played,” Riley said. “I think there are more new guys in the mix. Guys rotating and playing multiple positions, seeing a little bit more steps toward mastering our defense. “One of the biggest indicators is when a guy can move around and do a lot of things. That was such a benefit for us last year with Tre Norwood in the back half of last season. Right now, we have multiple guys in our secondary that give us the ability to do that. That’s certainly been one of the bright spots.” The scrimmage Sunday evening was no different. “Offense started out pretty quick,” Riley said. “Then defense certainly responded kind of middle back half. So ended up overall being very back and forth, which has honestly been about the way the entire camp has gone. It’s just been kind of each side trading shots.”

Scrimmage report Speaking of the scrimmage, OU had its first one of camp Sunday evening under the lights at Owen Field, creating a nice atmosphere. OU had been almost practicing exclusively in the mornings, so Riley changed it up for the scrimmage so guys can be prepared for the 11 a.m. kicks just as much as the night kickoffs this season. Although Riley wouldn’t single out any one player or position group as dominating the show, it’s the competitiveness he’s loving seeing on a daily basis. “It was pretty competitive. Hasn’t been a lot of sustained dominance, I would say, by either side. As a coach, you appreciate the competitiveness,” Riley said. “It was a chance to get some of these guys under the lights for the first time. A lot of them did well. It’s a little bit different down there. It can feel a little bit different. “There were some really nice big plays on both sides of the ball. Lot of explosive plays offensively, and a lot of explosive plays defensively. Weren’t any turnovers in the scrimmage, lot of sacks. I think the defense had six or seven sacks. Offensively, especially early in the scrimmage, had a number of explosive plays. So lot of good, lot to correct. Also had a lot of great special teams work as well.” Riley said the only major injury occurred with defensive back Ryan Peoples, who will miss the rest of camp and perhaps the first part of the season. No other significant injuries to report. Riley also said the team will continue to practice in the morning. The Sooners did that last season, and Riley said it’s good for time management. Instead of players coming to facilities, then class, then back to practice. It’s a one-stop shop to get everything done for football in the morning and then afternoons for classes.