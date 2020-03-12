Notebook: OU puts on show at pro day
It’s usually quite the scene at Oklahoma for its annual pro day, and although Wednesday didn’t feature a potential No. 1 pick working out, it was still another showcase of everything the Sooners are all about.
A huge factor in that was a lot of former players, now in the NFL, coming back to Norman to offer their support. Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Marquise Brown, offensive linemen Orlando Brown and Cody Ford and linebacker Jordan Evans were among those back in their old stomping grounds.
“Tells you about the brotherhood,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “A guy like Kyler doesn’t have anything else up here but just to come here and support his guys. I think it’s really cool. A lot of those guys were here today. It speaks to what this place is about, the tradition.
“When those guys were going through their old pro days, they had guys come back in support of them. They knew how much that meant. So awesome for them to come back to be around not only pro day but spring practices and get around the current team as well. We always appreciate those guys. We don’t take that for granted because it’s not like that everywhere else.”
The event had a different feel because the quartet that participated at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray, didn’t do too much in Norman because they accomplished what they needed to in Indianapolis.
Until they got on the field, and that’s when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put on one final show for those who have watched him become arguably the best receiver in program history.
Maybe the best in OU history and maybe the first one selected in the NFL Draft.
“It boosts it for sure, have me going in with a lot of momentum mentally,” Lamb said. “Just going in, not pressure, just walking with more of a chip on my shoulder and knowing that I have a target on my back and just going in to attack the day and never let the day attack me.”
Lamb showed with his route running, with his hands and with his athletic ability to make the competitive grab in tight quarters what has helped set him apart from everybody else.
It looks easy, but Lamb said it actually was kind of stressful.
“Trying to be consistent and just going out there and playing your game,” Lamb said. “You know there's a lot of eyes on you. You know there's a lot of coaches so any mistake will be bad. But when you think positive, it doesn't really matter.
Hurts puts best foot forward
Since the end of the season, everything has gone in an upward trajectory when it comes to Hurts. A stellar combine has him racing up draft boards, and nothing he did Wednesday will change that. At least not in a negative sense.
Hurts had a script, stuck to it and delivered as well as could have been asked. But that hasn’t been the goal for Hurts at all throughout this process.
He’s still keeping the main thing the main thing.
“It's a different deal when you are training for the Combine, Pro Day and all of that, but I really think that the biggest thing for me is to have continued growth in the game in general,” Hurts said. “Talk about seeing it from a coach's perspective.
“Seeing a defense, I guess, and you don't see that now obviously. Just doing reps, watching some tape, throwing a ball obviously and having a lot of control on the ball, I think. Those are big things that you like to focus on in this time.”
Hurts made a living of feeding Lamb the ball in 2019, and they were able to recreate that for one more day in 2020.
Morris makes moves
SoonerScoop profiled Parnell Motley’s day, but if there was intrigue about other non-Combine participants, it started with the walk-ons, Lee Morris and Nick Basquine.
Both earned scholarships later in their career, and both had stellar performances Wednesday. Morris’ numbers ranked the best of any tight ends at the Combine, although it’s pretty easy to realize his future will be at receiver.
“Was as proud of him as anybody,” Riley said. “Starting as a walk-on, he’s kind of built his way up from special teams player to reserve receiver to second string receiver to becoming a starting receiver. Earned a scholarship, did so many great things here.
“He caught a lot of people’s eyes. There was no question in our mind that he was going to test well and he did. He’s always been a guy that’s put up numbers. He’s been very, very good in the weight room.
“Teams are really impressed with his versatility, the fact that he played on all four of the major special teams which is such a huge factor with the roster limitations in that league. And then all the experience with big game catches that he had. He’s on a lot of people’s radar. Guys like him are extremely valuable.”
Morris had a 38-inch vertical leap and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds. He also had the fastest shuttle and 3-cone run of anybody who attempted Wednesday.
Basquine’s story continues
One of the best feel-good stories in recent memory at OU, Basquine continued that journey with a strong showing Wednesday.
A local boy from Norman North, walks on, tears two Achilles, earns a scholarship, you won’t find a story with that many twists and turns anywhere else.
“I know it’s nothing new for any of us here who have been around him and followed his story,” Riley said. “But the mental toughness it takes to come back from that and produce the way he has, really become a complete player, another player like Lee who really excelled on special teams. That will be a huge factor for him going forward.
“And you’ve got to believe his best ball is ahead of him as he gets further away from those injuries and finds the best version of himself. Awesome to see where he came from and here is working out for the entire professional football world today. He’s done a great job.”
Basquine ran a 4.5 in the 40, tying him for the fastest time recorded with Motley and former running back Marcelias Sutton