It’s usually quite the scene at Oklahoma for its annual pro day, and although Wednesday didn’t feature a potential No. 1 pick working out, it was still another showcase of everything the Sooners are all about.

A huge factor in that was a lot of former players, now in the NFL, coming back to Norman to offer their support. Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Marquise Brown, offensive linemen Orlando Brown and Cody Ford and linebacker Jordan Evans were among those back in their old stomping grounds.

“Tells you about the brotherhood,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “A guy like Kyler doesn’t have anything else up here but just to come here and support his guys. I think it’s really cool. A lot of those guys were here today. It speaks to what this place is about, the tradition.

“When those guys were going through their old pro days, they had guys come back in support of them. They knew how much that meant. So awesome for them to come back to be around not only pro day but spring practices and get around the current team as well. We always appreciate those guys. We don’t take that for granted because it’s not like that everywhere else.”

The event had a different feel because the quartet that participated at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray, didn’t do too much in Norman because they accomplished what they needed to in Indianapolis.

Until they got on the field, and that’s when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put on one final show for those who have watched him become arguably the best receiver in program history.

Maybe the best in OU history and maybe the first one selected in the NFL Draft.

“It boosts it for sure, have me going in with a lot of momentum mentally,” Lamb said. “Just going in, not pressure, just walking with more of a chip on my shoulder and knowing that I have a target on my back and just going in to attack the day and never let the day attack me.”

Lamb showed with his route running, with his hands and with his athletic ability to make the competitive grab in tight quarters what has helped set him apart from everybody else.