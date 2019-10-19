Oklahoma was already rolling on its way to a dominating victory against West Virginia, but there need to be a punctuation mark.

After coming inches away from a blocked punt in the first half, the Sooners dialed it up again and got it in the 52-14 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Brayden Willis came through the middle and stuffed it, and freshman tight end Austin Stogner recovered it in the end zone for the touchdown to make it 49-14.

“It’s the one thing that offensive and defensive players do together,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “A lot of work goes into it. We place a lot of emphasis on it here. It’s fun to see those guys – especially young guys – make that play. Brayden there to make the (block) and Austin Stogner to finish the play. We’ve been close on a few this year, so it was fun to see us get one.”

The Sooners had to get that one back at WVU after the Mountaineers had executed a successful fake punt earlier in the game.

A sideline adjustment by Shane Beamer, and it opened the door for Willis to make the play.

“I mean our coaches do a great job of preparing us each week on special teams,” Willis said. “We had made a little sideline adjustment. They were doing some things we anticipated them doing. We had to get out there and see. We made a sideline adjustment. Allowed me to go free. I just wanted to make sure the moment wasn’t too big and execute. I made the play.”

Welcome back, Kendall

Because of the uncertain nature of Austin Kendall’s health, the storyline of Kendall returning to OU as WVU’s quarterback didn’t really hit that fever pitch.

Kendall played and played fairly decent in his return to Owen Field. Not the outcome he was hoping for, but it was a big reunion for Kendall with numerous OU players.

“It was different. Kind of bittersweet, in a way,” Riley said. “Fun to see him get his opportunity, and you could see on several throws out here today why we recruited him. He throws a beautiful ball. Neat kid. Great family. I’ll certainly be rooting for him the rest of the way.”

Kendall completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It didn’t exactly work out for Kendall at OU, but his former teammates are happy for him and can tell he’s in a good frame of mind.

“That’s my dog. I’m just happy for him,” wide receiver Charleston Rambo said. “That was my quarterback when we were on the scout team. I feel for him. After the game, I talked to him and he’s in good heart. He’s good. I’m glad to see him throwing the ball around.”

TD Lee makes 2019 debut

You can check this one off. A lot of people have been wondering where senior tight end Lee Morris has been in the offense. Morris found the end zone for the first time this season in the win.

“I mean that’s just this offense,” Morris said. “We’ve got so many weapons and we’ve only got one ball. We can only spread it out to so many people.”

Morris had two catches for 57 yards, including a beautiful 46-yard score. With Grant Calcaterra out for the second game in a row, Morris has seen a lot more snaps.

A throw into the wind by quarterback Jalen Hurts, but no problem.

“It was a dime. I had to lean back a little for it, but, other than that, it was a complete dime,” Morris said. “Just right there in the bread basket.”

Bonitto, Davis make first starts

The key for the defense was keeping the same mindset the Sooners had in a dominating outing vs. Texas even though the emotion might not have felt like it was there against the Mountaineers.

Not saying that’s why, but there were a couple of first-time starters for OU in outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Jaden Davis. Coincidentally enough, both are from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

“I give the guys credit,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said about the lack of Texas hangover. “To suggest that we didn't emphasize it this week would be completely inaccurate. That was a major emphasis from coaches and players to try and play our 'A' game. Playing why because it's us on film. Not tying into specific opponent.

“And so often whether it's front end or back end of big games, it's the nature of the beast. To just hope that the guys would handle it the right way is not the approach that we took. Credit goes to the guys. I think in a lot of ways, we did handle it the right way.”

Davis had two tackles, while Bonitto had five tackles and one tackle for loss. Jon-Michael Terry was not suited, while Davis started for Parnell Motley but all three usual cornerbacks saw time.

Down goes the Schooner

A scary incident happened in the first half when the beloved Sooner Schooner wagon fell apart and sent riders flying.

Somehow, nobody was seriously injured.

“I was nervous and scared for the people in it. Relieved when I saw everybody get up,” Riley said. And then our crowd proceeded to go wild, which was kind of cool, too. I was glad that everybody was OK.”

OU addressed the situation during the game.

“The Sooner Schooner tipped over today,” the statement began. “We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured. Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well.”

Castiglione addresses early kicks

For the second consecutive OU home game, the Sooners had the 11 a.m. local start. And athletic director Joe Castiglione wanted everybody to know he understands and hears the disapproval from the fans.



