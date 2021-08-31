Notebook: RB room rolling with the punches

Outside of that, though? There are no zero scholarship running backs on the roster. In the last week, SoonerScoop.com was able to confirm Marcus Major will be ineligible for the season because of academic reasons, and LSU transfer Tre Bradford has left the team with most believing he will return to the Tigers.

But in examining OU on the field, there is a massive question mark when it comes to running back. Not the top two spots, obviously, as Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks are going to hold down the fort.

The big news of the week is obviously that Oklahoma’s season opener vs. Tulane has been moved from New Orleans to Norman because of the damaged suffered in New Orleans from Hurricane Ida.

Walk-ons Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson were spring game stars and now it appears as though they’re gonna get some time when it counts, too.

“We’ve still got four guys we feel confident with. You can never predict you’re going to have what has happened,” said head coach Lincoln Riley at his Tuesday press conference. “You name it, it’s just been one of those years and it’s kind of all hit that one group. It went from being maybe the deepest position on the team to honestly taking a lot of unexpected hits.

“Even before the latest departure, both of those two (Hudson, Knowles) were certainly going to play for us. No question about it. Excited for those guys.

No other way to describe Bradford as a swing-and-a-miss for the Sooners. Riley mentioned repeatedly how well OU has done in the transfer portal, but this one just went in the opposite direction in a hurry.

Bradford officially re-entered the transfer portal Monday and is no longer on the OU roster.

“Honestly not to keep anything from you guys, I would love to explain what happened... I really don’t have an explanation,” Riley said. “Certainly not trying to keep anything. It was a strange situation. It's part of the deal with the transfer portal.

“Do all the homework you want, you just don’t know. But on that one, we swung and we obviously missed and we made a mistake.”

Riley mentioned if there was a room that could weather this storm, it is running back. Part of it is the personnel, part of it is the man running the show in running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

“He’s a pretty constant, consistent guy in terms of his mentality. He’s weathered ups and downs in his own career. He’s been in locker rooms. He’s seen situations happen. I think he’s got a lot of confidence in the guys in there. That’s been our focus. We’re going to coach the guys that are in there. I feel good about that.

“I don’t think he’s been rocked by it. He’s been a very steady guy and a great person to handle the room in any situation, even one like this. Maybe going through what we all did last year has made us a little hardened to it. Something like this comes up where you move a game, it’s like, ‘Awright. What’s up next?’ That’s been our mentality.”

Who could be in play?

Riley left the door open, as you would expect, when it comes to possibilities going down the line at running back. It doesn’t seem like the portal is the path this time.

However, when you look at guys like Jeremiah Hall and Brian Darby, for example, you could definitely see some wrinkles being thrown out there.

“As far as Jeremiah, very versatile that I think mentally and physically could handle it,” Riley said. “I don’t think he’s the only one but he’s absolutely an option for us there. He knows our offense as good as any guy we have.”

Even going back to Darby being recruited for the 2020 class, there was a thought he could be used in a different way just based on his body type and skill set.

“He was a good player in high school. Kind of a do-it-all guy. We’ve got several of our guys in our receiving corps as well that we’re able to move around and do some different things in high school that we think are pretty good with the ball in their hands.

“We’re not going to jump the gun here. We may look at a few guys here early, see what they do, look at a few guys behind the scenes.”

Robinson starter at RT

Tyrese Robinson will look to be the next Cody Ford for OU in terms of moving from guard to starting at right tackle.

Riley might not feel confident to name all five starters at this moment, but he made it pretty clear that Robinson is going to get the nod at right tackle after being the guy at right guard the last couple of seasons.

“I think Tyrese Robinson will start at right tackle, I feel pretty certain of that,” Riley said. “Chris Murray will start at right guard. Center can kind of go either direction right now, probably either Raym or Congel. I feel like Marquis Hayes has solidified himself as the starting left guard.

“The other tackle position, I think we’ll play multiple guys. And I think we will at both tackle positions. Between Erik Swenson, Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris.”

All good to go (for now)

Quick point here as Riley said only walk-on defensive back Ryan Peoples is officially out for Saturday’s game. Riley was asked about injuries and about any potential COVID-19 issues,

“I don't have anybody right now that that I would mark is out today, other than Ryan Peoples, who I think we discussed before, not COVID-related,” Riley said. “But, I mean, we're all kind of back to living day to day there too.”

Kelly’s journey includes being a captain

OU named Spencer Rattler, Jeremiah Hall, Caleb Kelly and Pat Fields as the four captains Monday evening.

In his sixth year in the program, Kelly’s story is very well-known and told. Add another chapter, though, in being named a captain.

“But you think about that guy’s journey, high-profile recruit, one of the mostly highly recruited guys we’ve signed here,” Riley said. “Comes in, has a large degree of success on that Sugar Bowl team. One of our best playmakers on defense.

“Up to this point, he’s had either four or five position coaches now. He’s played in two defensive schemes. Had some of the highest of highs, he’s had some of the lowest of lows. A couple of knee surgeries. All that’s gone wrong.

“I told the team the other day when we announced it, when you think about him coming into this year, of all the guys that maybe could have said, well maybe I want to take a look somewhere. I’m a West Coast kid, I’ve had a lot of positives here, but a lot of things just haven’t gone my way, maybe I go transfer, maybe I go do something else. I’ve had these two knee injuries, maybe I don’t play football anymore. For that guy to stay here and want to be a part of this, I just think spoke volumes to how much he cares about this place, this program.”

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Kelly will also see time at RUSH linebacker this season, with versatility to move inside and outside at the spot.