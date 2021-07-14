Notebook: RB room still loaded for Sooners

As loaded Oklahoma appears to be for the 2021 season, the offseason definitely hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Sooners. The running back room, in particular. The Sooners have been able to replenish and arguably improve the room with the additions of transfers Eric Gray (Tennessee) and Tre Bradford (LSU), but it’s a much different room than what people expected. Gone are Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson, who have both been dismissed from the team because of an off-the-field incident in April where both are facing felony charges. That could derail things for some programs, but Gray was a massive addition in January and showed why throughout the course of spring football and now heading into the summer. “I can't say enough about the kid, walking in here day one,” said head coach Lincoln Riley at Big 12 media days Wednesday afternoon. “He's a true professional. I told somebody earlier, it feels like he's been in our program for months or years already. It literally felt like that the day he walked in the door. Just a very businesslike attitude. “He honestly exceeded everything that we put in front of them. He learned offense quickly. He really got acclimated with his teammates and university quickly. He does everything right. You can see why the guy has had some success early on in his career, and you combine that with some good experience, and we're thrilled to have him.”

The portal was kind to OU with Bradford and Gray, and then, in a way, you can say the Sooners have added another running back in familiar face Kennedy Brooks. After opting out last season, Brooks is ready to show once again why he was so effective during the 2018 and 2019 seasons where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards each year. “I think Coach (DeMarco) Murray has been good, really good for him,” Riley said. “It's been good seeing them get a chance to work together. Finished spring really strong. The guy has had so much production for us and he's done it in big games and big moments and knows our system inside and out. “He's really pushing himself to try to be the best version that he can be here towards the end of his career. I think for him, there's a sense of not having last year and maybe kind of a little bit more of an appreciation for the process and all that it takes and the opportunity to play.” Marcus Major, coming off his only career 100-yard game in the Cotton Bowl, rounds out the room that is loaded on talent and potential but not in the depth department.

No Rattler, no problem For some, the absence of quarterback Spencer Rattler was probably a downer for media days. Riley explained he still views the event as a reward for upperclassman guys, and Jeremiah Hall was given the honor. Rattler, perceived to be among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season, wasn’t being protected, said Riley. He’s not worried about putting Rattler out in front of the media – just not Wednesday. “I think he's very well equipped for this, I do. He's had some great examples to look up to, even as we were recruiting him with Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray),” Riley said. “And then his first year in-house with us with Jalen (Hurts), guys that – those three probably got more attention than any player in college football at that time, and I think all three handled it extremely well, albeit some in different ways, but handled it very well. “Spencer is a team-first guy. He is. He has been his entire time here.”

This is the year? Everybody has been pointing toward 2021 for OU. That sort of goes without saying because that’s the expectation every year in Norman, but it does feel just a little bit different this season. “I think we have a genuine excitement and confidence about the people in the room right now,” Riley said. “We have the people, we have enough ability in the room that we have people that are invested wholly in what we can be as a team. “I think then for us our focus kind of zeros back in on getting to the best version of ourselves, and that's – if we feel like that if we do that, then things will happen the way that they are supposed to happen.” One big reason? Everybody knows the defense carries its weight as well now. Alex Grinch is entering his third season as defensive coordinator, and the Sooners have improved dramatically in the first two years. If OU can make yet another leap, oh boy, look out. “Players now have been in that system for a couple of years, some really strong leaders,” Riley said. “I think because of our success as a team, and especially our success defensively over the last few years, we've been able to recruit at a higher and higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball. “And we look different just even walking into a team meeting room on that side of the ball than we did a few years ago. It just looks different in a positive way. Still, a lot of work to be done. Extremely high expectations for our season, but I believe we have the right people in the room to get it done.”