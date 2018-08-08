NOTEBOOK: Riley doesn't see eye-to-eye with NCAA on gear
The University of Oklahoma’s move to the Jordan Brand has made a massive statement on the recruiting trail. It’s also created a lot of buzz with fans who have been buying up Jordan Brand gear as fa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news