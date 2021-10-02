Notebook: Riley gets the kick call right

What is it about onside kicks between Oklahoma and Kansas State in Manhattan? For the second consecutive matchup between the teams in the Little Apple, there is controversy a-plenty about a ruling.

Saturday saw the ruling go in OU’s favor and proved to be a pretty significant play in the Sooners 37-31 victory at KSU in OU’s first road game of the season.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) now get ready for Texas (4-1, 2-0) in the annual Red River Showdown.

And a gutsy stand by head coach Lincoln Riley might be to thank.

After KSU had scored with 3:19 left in the third quarter to make it OU 27-17, the Wildcats appeared to have catch OU unprepared for a surprise onside kick.

It was officially ruled that KSU kicker Ty Zentner had legally recovered the kick after it had traveled 10 yards. Then it was reviewed to guarantee it went 10 yards before he touched. No problems there.

But then Riley put his stamp on it.

OU wasn’t challenging the 10-yard ruling. Instead, OU was contesting the fact it felt Zentner double-kicked the ball, meaning illegal touching and OU ball.

“A couple coaches on the sideline thought they saw the ball redirect,” Riley said. “They stopped it up top initially to see if he touched it before it went 10 yards. It was really, really close. While that review was happening, we were able to get some more looks. And we felt absolutely certain.

“I almost didn’t challenge it because rarely do you see a review where they stay with the call and then you come back and challenge and they flip it. We were so sure. When we talked to the official after, they told me all they were looking at was did it go 10 or not. They weren’t looking at was it double hit. At that point we were confident enough up top, our coaches were communicating and we were confident enough that we felt it was worth a challenge.

Replay clearly showed it was hit twice by Zentner. Then the point of contention became can you change the ruling of a play after it’s already been reviewed? A review of a review, essentially.

Big 12 director of officials Greg Burks issued a statement following the game, explaining the situation and saying OU and Riley were indeed correct.

"Once the announcement occurs the review of the play is complete, unless late-arriving information shows it is an obvious error,” the statement said. “We reviewed the initial aspect of where the ball was touched by the kicker in attempting to recover the kick. The second aspect of the kicker making two separate contacts of the ball was discovered after the announcement was made. By case book ruling we corrected the obvious error.”

OU didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but it definitely deflated the KSU momentum at the time.

“I tell ya what, I give the officials and the replay crew a lot of credit because they could have very easily saved face after reviewing it once and stayed with the call on the field,” Riley said. “It was clearly the right call. That kind of went through my head – even if it’s right, are they gonna change it? Because it almost showed they didn’t see it the first time. I thought it was professionally handled and it was clearly the right call.”

A 2019 onside kick call went against OU in KSU’s 48-41 upset victory.

Thompson, Vaughn cause headaches

Oh boy, it was déjà vu all over again with KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn.

For the third year in a row with Thompson and the second consecutive time with Vaughn, OU’s defense had very little answers as to how to stop the duo.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was about as furious as he gets when it comes to his group’s preparation.

“Well, the results would suggest we didn’t prepare at all for any quarterback or the offense that we faced,” Grinch said. “Which that’s something that we’ve got to analyze as a defensive staff and obviously I’m in charge of it. We clearly did a poor job, specifically myself.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for No. 7 (Skylar Thompson). He’s done a tremendous job against us now three times. To say somehow any issues we had defensive because we didn’t know who was going to be the quarterback would be false. But he did a tremendous job. Certainly, credit goes to those guys. It turns out they prepared for us much better than we prepared for them.”

Vaughn in 25 total touches accounted for 155 yards and a touchdown. Thompson, who was labeled doubtful at the beginning of the week, completed 29 of 41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

After a couple of really stellar outings, Grinch’s guys took a step back in allowing 420 yards, 8-15 on third down conversions and 4-5 on fourth down conversions.

Brooks, Hall, OL get going again

A lot of offensive players wanted to forget last week, and a lot of them did just that. You could list Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall and the offensive line among those guys.

The roommates, Hall and Brooks, accounted for three of OU’s touchdowns. Hall had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score. It was his first rushing touchdown of his career.

Brooks, after just five touches last week, went for 91 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown.

“Obviously, you guys know he's my roommate,” Hall said. “We talk about those type of things, but it's always positive. Stay ready. I think I had like one touchdown going into this game. I had one play going into the second quarter, but you've always gotta stay ready because you never know when your chance may come up.

“That just comes with the preparation that we have each and every week. It just shows that as old heads, we're prepared for anything and everything to go out there and do our thing, so shoutout to KB. I'm proud of him.”

Offensive line still might not be a finished product by any means, but they did a great job of keeping Spencer Rattler upright and opening up holes for Brooks to run through.

OU rushed for 131 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

“They grinded all week man,” Brooks said. “They were more locked in than usual coming off a bad week just like all of us was. We were all more locked in. So they showed it on the field. We've still got a lot more work but we're close.”

Marvelous Marvin reappears

Wide receiver Marvin Mims didn’t find the end zone, but it felt like he was almost back to what OU fans saw last year.

The sophomore had four catches for a team-high 71 yards, including a 40-yard connection with Rattler in the third quarter.

“It felt good. That was a great thing,” Mims said. “But being able to help this team put more points on the board .. I got us in good scoring positions. Do great things blocking, you know anything I can do to help.”