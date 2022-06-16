Notebook: Run to the roar

OMAHA, Neb. - For perhaps the one and only time this week, Oklahoma players walked onto the playing surface Thursday morning at Charles Schwab Field and the stands were empty. It won't always be like that. The fans are coming. And with them will be everything else that comes with playing on college baseball's biggest stage. "We just try to stay in the moment. I think we enjoy this. We embrace this. This is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think we all understand that," said Tanner Tredaway. "More than anything we're here to make a statement. We were here to make a statement in the Regional. We were here to make a statement in the Super. And now we're here in Omaha to make a statement."

What a statement that would be. But first they must take it one pitch at a time. Like they've done all season. Why change what got them here? "The biggest thing is when you're getting ready for a baseball game you're on a mission. All the other things can be a distraction," said Sooners coach Skip Johnson. "I think that you've got to be focused on what you've got to get focused on in that moment on that one pitch. And all the other distraction, whatever the game happens, if it's happiness or sadness, whatever happens, you've got to flush it and get to the next pitch. We talk about that. We've got to live that." Distractions will be there and especially on this kind of stage with the eyes of the college baseball world focused on Omaha. Tredaway knows it. And embraces it. "This a dream come true, for sure. I was just watching it on TV as a kid. I've never been here before. So this whole experience has been unbelievable. And I'm excited to play in front of 25,000 people. I think I'm looking more forward to that and that adrenaline rush and I'm just excited." They call it running to the roar. Chaos perfect for Omaha? You're not going to find the prototypical power-hitter in the Oklahoma line-up. That kind of player hasn't been there all season. They've hit their fair share of big flies but it's a different style of baseball that has the Sooners in Omaha. And that's just fine with Skip Johnson. Remember the chaos. "I think our aggression is the biggest key for our team," said Tredaway, who leads Oklahoma with .373 batting average heading into this week's World Series games. "The best thing about the aggression that we have is that it really takes the fear out of the game." "Guys are too worried about stealing a base or putting a bunt down that it really takes away all the fear that you have in the game. And I think that's why -- when we play in these hostile environments, we've been able to take it one pitch at a time because we're so focused on accomplishing what we're trying to do."

A brand of baseball that could fare well in the spacious confines of Charles Schwab Field. Home run numbers have been down since the move across town to the new facility. "You look at this ballpark. It's built like Yellowstone. It's a big ballpark. I like big ballparks," said Skip Johnson. "It's about throwing strikes and playing defense and taking advantage of the other team's mistakes at times. That's really what baseball is about. Do you ever win at baseball? You don't. It's really making -- the other team making mistakes. That's how you end up winning." Redemption for 2020? If you're an Oklahoma baseball fan you already know. I'm sorry for bringing it up. Even the non-baseball fans are probably aware though. Prior to the COVID shutdown of the college baseball season in 2020, Skip Johnson and Oklahoma had a squad that had sights set on an Omaha appearance of their own. Sure it was early in the season but that doesn't necessarily sour the taste in the mouths of the Sooner faithful. Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. Tanner Tredaway and Peyton Graham were on that team. They've heard from their former teammates. In a way, they are playing for them this week as well. "That season just made everybody realize that you can't take any season, any game for granted," said Graham. "You never know when your last one may be. So we're blessed to be here. And all the guys from that team, they've sent us videos, texts all the time, go get 'em. So it's awesome." Advice from above There's been plenty of attention placed on the players and rightfully so. But what about Skip? He brings Oklahoma back to Omaha for the first time in 12 years. However this is far from his maiden voyage to college baseball's promised land. He spent 10 years as a pitching coach for Texas under legendary head coach Augie Garrido, making the trip north to Omaha three times during that stint. What kind of advice would the late Hall of Fame coach offer on the night before his debut with a team of his own?