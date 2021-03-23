What a difference a year makes in terms of the career trajectory for Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas. Heading into last spring, even before it was canceled by COVID-19, there were a lot of people wondering if he would ever play meaningful snaps and take that next step. Wonder no more as Thomas was easily the breakout performer for OU last season and arguably the team’s MVP in the way he rolled with the punches when it came to playing inside or outside or whatever was asked of him. This spring it’s not about whether Thomas is going to see the field, that’s not even a question. Now, though, it’s can he climb that next rung and become a team leader? “I think I’m adjusting pretty well to it,” Thomas said. “Going into this spring, I know not to take it for granted because it can be taken away from you just like that like last year. I know last year we all thought we were all going to have our spring practices and going into the spring game, that will be it. But we had one practice and that was all. “Me, I have that mindset of not taking it for granted and being that leader, on and off the field as well and bringing the young guys along. And being that dominant force that I’m supposed to be are the expectations that I have.” Thomas will be the anchor of one heck of a defensive line group put together by Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain. Once upon a time a weakness for the Sooners, that’s obviously not the case. It wasn’t in 2020, and the group, despite the loss of Ronnie Perkins, could be even overall better in 2021.

Watch out for Smith Burden of expectations can be difficult, but it’s going to be hard to contain the excitement about mid-year enrollee Clayton Smith. The five-star RUSH linebacker was a major get for OU’s 2021 class. It’s early, real early, but he’s off to the right start. He’ll have a pretty good mentor, too, in redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto. “He can be really good. Just off the bat, his athleticism, it’s not normal for a freshman,” Bonitto said. “He comes in, he can run, he can jump. He can do all that stuff. I’m pretty sure you guys know that from watching his high school tape and stuff. You can just tell he has a lot of raw ability. “Right now, it's more slowing the game down for him and actually learning, OK, how to play, like how to call. Just slowing it down for him. Once he gets that down, he’s going to be a beast for sure.” Smith is one of 10 mid-year enrollees getting their feet wet for the Sooners this spring.

Iron sharpens iron Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch stressed creating a sense of urgency within the defensive room, like nobody is owed a starting position. You don’t just become a starter since you’re a senior, that type of thing. That’s not to say that has ever been the attitude of safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields, but if it ever crossed their mind, it’s long gone now. Turner-Yell is available for spring this year, while head coach Lincoln Riley said last week Fields is likely to miss all of spring because of surgery. That opens the door for someone to try to make their mark, and the competition, hopefully, brings out the best in everybody. “I actually love it, because at the end of the day, it's making me and Pat better,” Turner-Yell said. “Collectively, as a whole, it's making the whole group better. Those guys are producing day in and day out, so it's making us produce day in and day out. No one has time to have an off day. “There are days when guys come in and they don't feel like practicing. But if you understand that the guy in front of you or the guy behind you is gonna come in and work his butt off, and he's gonna make plays, that kinda translates. Everyone is pushing each other and at the end of the day, we're getting better as a unit.”

Goals on the table for Bonitto Nobody was talking about Bonitto heading into the 2020 season as someone who could leave for the NFL Draft. After one standout performance after another, though, you sort of wondered if he would make the call. Bonitto, of course, didn’t leave the Sooners. He’s back, and there are a lot of individual and team goals he’s looking to check off before he departs Norman. “Just from having the talks with my parents. Just telling them, giving them my opinion and then giving me their opinion,” Bonitto said. “It was definitely a lot to think about. “But overall, I still feel like I left a lot on the table personally. I feel like as a team, we still have a lot to do as far as our goals. I feel like we can all accomplish that this year. That was definitely a big factor in me coming back and wanting to help my team and be a better leader for this team as well.” OU fans had come to grips with Perkins leaving, but it would have been tough for the expectations to be as high if Bonitto or Perrion Winfrey had decided to leave early.