Notebook: Wease, Stogner on road back

Right or wrong, the 2019 quintet is always going to be judged at a different level at Oklahoma. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, tight end Austin Stogner and three five-star wide receivers Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease were viewed as program-changing additions. Rattler has been as advertised. Bridges, of course, was dismissed from the team after felony charges were brought against him in April. Haselwood is physically and mentally getting to where he needs to be. And Wease and Stogner are hoping to do the same. After missing the majority of the spring with a lower body injury, Wease is officially back and ready to roll for his junior season. “He just got cleared up probably two weeks ago,” said head coach Lincoln Riley at Big 12 media days. “He’s full-go now. He honestly looks as explosive as he ever has, if not more. It’s kind of one of those things where we had to hold him back and put him on the shelf, but he was actually able to train some of the areas that may have been weaknesses for him in the past. So in a way it was a really good thing for him. “And I feel like he’s maturing, growing, his body, it feels like things are kind of starting to line up for him in a way. We missed him this spring but excited to have him back and he’s had a really, really good summer so far.” Stogner had one of the more bizarre and scary situations in recent memory with a staph infection in his leg took what felt like a routine injury and turned into a near career-altering moment. He was able to return for the Cotton Bowl, but OU was very cautious with its approach to him in the spring. It shouldn’t hold him back for the upcoming season, but even his teammates have a hard time really wrapping their head around what went down. “I don't think I've ever seen anything like that in my life,” H-Back Jeremiah Hall said. “Austin was not only hurt, but he was in a position where his career could have been over. And to see someone fight through that and be back where he is now, I look at him every day and I asked him about his leg just to make sure he's alright. I'm proud to have him back. He'll be a great player for us, and I'm happy for big ole Stog.” The receiver room isn’t all that deep, but if those guys can truly bounce back in every way possible, their third year should be the best for all involved.

Vaccine wake-up call It’s a storyline you hope doesn’t dominate 2021 like it did 2020, but COVID-19 is absolutely still a thing that is out there. Riley said it’s always going to be a player’s or staff member’s choice, but there are consequences that could come with that choice. “But the reality of the matter is that we’re football coaches and we’re football players,” Riley said. “If you don’t get vaccinated, you are going to be held to a standard that those that are, it’s going to be a different standard. You are going to have the opportunity to lose games and not be available.” Riley wouldn’t give the exact numbers but did say a great number of players have been vaccinated. And if they needed any reminders, what happened in the sports world in June was all they needed. There was the North Carolina State baseball team that lost its chance to win the College World Series, but Riley said golfer Jon Rahm’s case made a lot of OU players want to get the vaccine. “I know we had a big uptick after Jon Rahm got booted from the Memorial,” Riley said. “The guys were looking at that. It was a real-life event. One day, the guy is about to make $1.5 million and cruise to a six-shot victory and then all the sudden he’s out of there and he’s vaccinated the next week. I think some of those real-life things that have happened and we have seen have put it in perspective for some of these guys.”

The ’center’ of attention It didn’t feel like anything was decided in the spring in trying to replace center Creed Humphrey. Riley admitted as much in saying five guys (Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, Robert Congel, Ian McIver, Nate Anderson) were given the opportunity to try to play the spot. That, obviously, cannot be the came when preseason camp comes around in a few weeks. “We’ll have to narrow that down,” Riley said. “All of those guys have the ability to play multiple positions so even if one of those guys doesn’t start at center or backup at center, they can factor in at other places. We’ll see how they progress this offseason. “Getting the right guy at center is a big priority in replacing what we had there. We’re going to try to make some decisions there early in camp and then try to get everybody in a position where they can settle in.” A lot of focus on center is about intelligence because you’re viewed as the quarterback of the offensive line. Riley almost laughed mentioning it, but he’s not wrong that snapping the ball in a shotgun offense is actually the most important thing. Simply put, whoever can snap the ball the most consistently, is going to have a leg up on the rest of the group to earn the spot.

Welcome to Woods and Bradford OU used the transfer portal very effectively in the winter and brought guys in for the spring. But then there was a second round of the portal, and the Sooners were active again. Because of the dismissal of Bridges and running backs Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan, Riley had to look for options once again. It didn’t take long with former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods joining the program just a week removed from catching a touchdown pass in the Hogs’ own spring game. Then at running back, OU went to LSU as former Tigers running back, Tre Bradford, a lifelong OU fan, picked the Sooners. “Mike, came in from Arkansas. Really experienced player, had some great tape we felt like a need at receiver that we needed to address and so ended up I think, being a great fit,” Riley said. “I've been able to see him run around some this summer, and he's an explosive kid. So we'll give him an opportunity, but I think he's got a chance to help us. “Tre came in a little bit later but we're excited about him. Know about him certainly in high school, and how explosive he is. And he's certainly fit the bill. He can really, really, really run. Explosiveness probably a little bit different than what we've had in the running back room here as of late, so I think he’ll be a nice complement our guys.”

Woodi one to watch Defensive back Woodi Washington made himself a name to remember with the way he played in switching from safety to cornerback. With Tre Brown’s departure, it feels like some sort of combination of Washington, Jaden Davis and D.J. Graham are going to be the cornerbacks to watch. Graham made a huge splash during the second half of last season, and Davis seems to be healthy once again. There’s no wrong answer to this trio, but don’t forget about Washington. “I’d probably go with Woodi Washington,” said EDGE rusher Nik Bonitto about someone under the radar. “He made plays last year. He’s been a real good force for us. He had to switch positions last year, too, going from safety to corner. I don’t hear a lot of people talk about him too much, but I feel like he’s going to wake some people up, for sure.”