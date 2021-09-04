Notebook: Welcome back, Kennedy

Dissecting Oklahoma’s running game is going to be a season-long point of conversation since the Sooners only have two scholarship running backs. But one of them is still Kennedy Brooks. After opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, he was the same Brooks to begin the 2021 season. When OU needed one play, it was Brooks who delivered as No. 2 OU survived 40-35 against Tulane on Saturday afternoon in Norman in the season opener for both teams. Taking over with 1:55 left in the game, OU needed at least one first down to put the game out of its misery and allow the Sooners to focus on getting better. Brooks wasn’t the popular name throughout preseason camp, but he was the one who showed up here. He had back-to-back eight-yard runs, earning that first down and finally eliminating the drama from what was once a 23-point advantage. “You have trust in him even though he wasn't here last year,” quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “He knows how this thing goes. He's been in a lot of games like this. He carried the ball well at the end, made a lot of stuff where he should have been tackled and got out of it and got positive yards out of it.” Brooks finished with a game-high 87 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in his first game back. The same couldn’t be said overall for OU’s rushing attack. The Sooners gained 116 yards on 35 attempts, just a 3.3 average, but Brooks was able to get the yards that mattered most.

Takeaways in bunches It becomes contagious is how it has been described in the past for the Sooners when they get one takeaway, it leads to two and so forth. The Sooners defense allowed a surprising 147 yards and 14 points to Tulane in the first quarter before bouncing back in a huge way. Sixteen plays, 19 total yards and three turnovers as OU outscored the Green Wave 23-0 in the second quarter. It all started with defensive leaders Nik Bonitto recovering a fumble and Isaiah Thomas causing another. “I thought Isaiah did a good job. You certainly saw him impact the quarterback several times,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s a good player. Those are times we feel like we're going to be an advantage. And so, he certainly did some good things affecting the quarterback.” Reggie Grimes was able to produce a strip-sack later in the quarter that was recovered by Jalen Redmond, while Clayton Smith recovered Thomas’ forced fumble. Three turnovers, but only nine points. OU earned field goals from all three but was never able to put it in the end zone.

Fresh faces make their mark Smith wasn’t the only 2021 class member who made a quality first impression. Nine of the 16 guys in the class played significant snaps, including Billy Bowman starting at nickelback. Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams had six catches for 37 yards and his first touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Williams came in for one play and made it count with a 1-yard scoring run. “It was huge. It gave a lot of us time to breathe on the sideline,” linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “It was really hot today. A lot of us needed the breather and needed time to take snaps off and get some reps to the other guys who we feel comfortable playing with. I feel like it’s a huge benefit for us. Obviously, you saw how we played to finish the game. I feel like having guys behind you, it really helps.” Bowman led the newcomers with four tackles, but 2021 class members Isaiah Coe, Ethan Downs, Danny Stutsman (two tackles), Latrell McCutchin (one tackle), Kelvin Gilliam and Smith all saw quality snaps.

Offensive line not there yet If there’s one thing OU fans have conditioned themselves to accept is that the offensive line is going to be a work in progress. It was again vs. Tulane. After 37 points and 312 yards of offense in the first half, it was just 118 yards and three points in the second half. The biggest thing I would say was the penalties,” Riley said. “We obviously had several false starts and I think they happened at least twice, maybe three times, but we were in a very manageable, like a third and medium. And all we false start now all of a sudden, we put ourselves a third and long. OU started with Anton Harrison and Tyrese Robinson at tackle, Marquis Hayes and Chris Murray at guard and Robert Congel at center. The Sooners rotated Erik Swenson at multiple spots, and Andrew Raym came in at center in the fourth quarter. “Raym, for medical reasons, had to miss a good amount of practice time and he was battling with Congel anyway,” Riley said. “We got him back here at the end of the week and were able to played him a little bit there in the second half.”

50s are wild for Brkic This wasn’t the game where anybody was expecting a monster performance from kicker Gabe Brkic, but he definitely delivered. Brkic tied a school record by making four field goals and was huge in making three of those attempts from at least 50 yards. “Huge weapon. He saved us today,” Bonitto said. “I’m keeping it 100 with you. He made some timely field goals. He made some really long ones. I’m real happy for him. This is stuff that we see in practice all the time. It was nothing new to him and no surprise when he made those.” Brkic was good from 26, 51, 56 and 55 yards out. His only blemish was a missed 31-yarder in the fourth quarter.