Notebook: Win the fourth, says Grinch
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
You could tell there was something Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wanted to get off his chest to start his Zoom call with the media Wednesday afternoon.He took the time to answer the fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news