NORMAN — Here's a look at a few notes from the Sooners' season-opening win over CMU:

— It's clear the Sooners feel good about their depth. Ten different players saw minutes in the first half, which saw the Sooners initially struggle before a 13-0 run that was sparked largely by bench players Le'Tre Darthard and Rivaldo Soares. John Hugley led the bench mob with 10 points and five rebounds. Soares and Darthard each had five points, while Darthard added three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The Sooners finished with 32 bench points.

"We came in with some veterans," OU coach Porter Moser said. "We came in with some athleticism. Right away, I think Rivaldo and ‘Tre hit some 3s, too, in that run. That’s really good for them to get going. John came off the bench and had 10. Luke (Northweather) had a big shot, it was good to see him have one fall in."

— Speaking of Northweather, his first collegiate points came on a side-step 3-pointer in the second half. Moser and his teammates have raved about his ability to shoot the ball and he showed it against CMU.

True freshman Kaden Cooper also hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Milos Uzan in the first half, marking his first collegiate points.

"I thought Kaden Cooper came in, it was good to get him in the rotation."

— While the Sooners won by 30, the starting lineup of Uzan, Javian McCollum, Otega Oweh, Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin wasn't very effective. The Sooners trailed 12-10 at the 13:30 mark of the first half, and a 19-point halftime lead dropped to 14 within the first few minutes of the second half.

Moser indicated last week that he's going to play a lot with his rotations. It wouldn't be surprising to see him tinker with the starting lineup early in the season.

— Uzan (6 points on 2/6 shooting, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 turnovers) had some up-and-down moments. But it's clear he and McCollum (19 points) will be the engine of the Sooners' offense.

Moser has placed a lot of responsibility on Uzan and Oweh (18 points) this season, and he liked the way they performed against CMU.

"They didn’t look like wide-eyed freshmen. They’ve got a lot of experience under their belt. Like I said — I told this to somebody — there were only like 6 guys on the All Big-12 freshman ballot. There were only six guys. There wasn’t a lot of guys playing last year in the Big 12. So they got a lot of minutes in the No. 1 conference in the country and they came back. I think they’re both stronger.

“We’ve got big room for growth. They’re only true sophomores, too. They’re hungry and humble. They’ve gotta stay hungry and humble and get better... They were in the moment. They were excited. They weren't scared. They were thinking the game. I love that about them.”

— While the Sooners did a lot of things right, offensive rebounding (CMU 14, OU 5) was again an issue like it was last season. That'll be an area to watch early in the season.