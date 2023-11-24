NORMAN — There was a lot to gleam from the Sooners' 69-45 victory over TCU.

Let's review:

— OU coach Brent Venables confirmed that quarterback Dillon Gabriel was in concussion protocol earlier this week and wasn't cleared to play until Thursday evening.

"He was really limited through the first part of the week and passing protocols through the first part of the week," Venables said. "Doctors said, 'Here’s what he can do at practice, here’s what he can’t do.' No surprise. He’s as competitive and tough-minded and determined of a young man that I’ve been around. Getting in a game, the things he brings to the table, his ability to execute at a really high level. He was very accurate today and his decision-making was on point. He was able to run the ball to extend plays and throw the ball away. He was just fabulous, really, all day today."

Gabriel completed 24 of 38 attempts for 400 yards and four total touchdowns. He's now eighth in NCAA history in passing touchdowns (125) and fourth place in total touchdowns (152).

— The win gave the Sooners a 10-2 finish to the regular season, their 19th 10-win campaign since 2000. That's tied for the most of any team in the country.

"That is the standard and expectation here," Venables said. "I don’t take it lightly. I understand that’s what the expectation is. A lot of people have been able to do that. A lot of teams have. It’s still hard to do. It still takes what it takes. I love the season that these guys up to this point in time have put together. Nothing easy about it."

— It was one of the best performances of the season for the Sooners' offense. The team finished with 607 total yards, its third most of the season, and 207 total yards on 5.0 yards per carry. The Sooners averaged 7.7 yards per play, 16.7 yards per completion and scored on 10 of its 12 finished possessions.

"The plan was to be aggressive today," OU coach Jeff Lebby said,. "We wanted to be. We really liked our matchups on the perimeter, and I think as much as anything, we loved how we had an opportunity to protect Dillon and let him sit in there and give us a chance to pitch and catch. Proud of our guys from making those plays down the field."

The 69 points also marks the Sooners' most in a conference game since 2003, when they defeated Texas A&M 77-0.

— Gabriel completed three passes of 50 yards or more, finding Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson and Brenen Thompson on those passes. Speaking of Thompson, Friday marked his fifth game of the season, making him ineligible for a redshirt.

— Drake Stoops was again on fire, leading the team in targets (14), receptions (12) and yards (125) while adding a nine-yard touchdown. Stoops finishes his regular season with 78 receptions for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the team in every stat.

He now has 158 career receptions, which ranks 10th all time.

— Billy Bowman snagged his sixth interception of the season in the fourth quarter, which he returned for a 45-yard touchdown. He set the program record for most pick-sixes in a season with three and ranks second nationally in interceptions.

“I really do manifest it," Bowman said. "I go throughout the week knowing I’m gonna get one and when the opportunity comes, I’ve gotta take advantage of it.”

— Venables didn't shy away from criticizing the OU defense, which surrendered a season-high 45 points and 520 total yards. He was particularly critical of the third-quarter defense, when the Sooners surrendered three straight scoring drives of 74 yards or more. Venables called it an "abomination of football."

— Friday was also the Sooners' Senior Day. Here's the full list of players that participated in the festivities: Rondell Bothroyd, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Isaiah Coe, Trace Ford, Tyler Guyton, Jacob Lacey, Jonah Laulu, Key Lawrence, Marcus Major, McKade Mettauer, Konnor Near, Phillip Paea, Reggie Pearson, Andrew Raym, Walter Rouse, Caleb Shaffer, Austin Stogner, Marcus Stripling, Da’Jon Terry, Reggie Grimes, Jordan Kelley, Pearce Huggins, Woodi Washington, Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops.

Gabriel, Stoops and Washington were named as recipients of the Don Key Award, which is given every year to outstanding players.

— Now, the Sooners wait for the results of Texas-Texas Tech (ongoing) and Oklahoma State-BYU (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). The Sooners need Texas or OSU to lose to have a chance of advancing to the Big 12 title game.

"“Enjoy this win," Venables said when asked how the team will approach the weekend. "Do what I do after every game. Be with family. Watch games and not get too uptight. It’s gonna work out exactly like it’s supposed to work out. Me hoping or guys in the locker room talking about it…what’s that called when you manifest it? Sounds good in there. But I’m not sure if that’s going to have any effect on it or not. So, anyway we lost that power. That’s the way I look at it. We lost that power. But the greatest asset we have right now is our own mindset and perspective.

"So again, just take care of yourself. Take care of yourself. You better be ready for a mental Monday and be ready to get in here and watch some film and get ready for Arlington, too. That’s gotta be your mindset right now as opposed to a bowl game."