NRK a missing link?
When Oklahoma lands a five-star prospect, there’s celebration. No doubt about that, but there’s usually an elephant in that room, too.
Because you can pretty much bank on that five-star being from the offensive ranks. Based on what Lincoln Riley has done with the Sooners offense in his five seasons in Norman, it’s pretty understandable.
What you learn, though, is there is a ceiling. Historic offenses year after year can get you Big 12 championships, now five in a row. They can get you to the college football playoff, now three consecutive seasons and running.
Then you hit the wall and a realization. Offense is great, fun, flashy, but it has to be defensive improvement for that next step.
Riley wasn’t oblivious to that notion, which led to Alex Grinch’s hiring after the 2018 season. The defensive improvement, minus the Peach Bowl vs. LSU, was obvious. But the 63-28 thrashing by the eventual champs showed they’re not there yet.
“We’ve had some success, some big jumps with a lot of the same players,” said Riley in February. “We’re not as good yet as we’re getting ready to be. But now we feel like we can have a great shot with anybody.
“Now those players can look and see direct results. If you’re a high school recruit you can say, look what they did. They jumped in some cases 80 or 100 spots in the national rankings in a lot of different major categories defensively.”
You need results on the field. That’s a master of the obvious statement. But to do that, you’re going to need those elite recruits. And slowly but surely, the Sooners are starting to win those battles on the defensive line.
Not settling for Plan B or Plan C type of targets. Hitting it big and seeing the difference it makes when you land the top priorities.
With OU earning the commitment of Portland (Ore.) Jefferson’s Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge last week, he could very well be the next example of winning a battle that OU, you could argue, had no business coming out on top.
Not an in-state kid like a Jalen Redmond or LaRon Stokes or Jordan Kelley or Isaiah Thomas. No, these are kids with zero affiliation to OU, but the staff putting in the work and winning.
You win on the trail, you start winning on the field. And the cycle repeats and takes care of itself. Each class, Calvin Thibodeaux and now Cain are starting to get those elite guys that you know can help the defense turn the corner.
2018
Obvious contender(s): Missouri, Texas
The story: His brother was at Missouri, and Texas made a big push in the summer. You could argue OU was No. 3 entering the 2017 season. Then Thibodeaux and company went to work. Perkins committed on a big homecoming recruiting weekend and never looked back. After flashing as a freshman, Perkins was putting together a breakout sophomore season before being suspended before the Peach Bowl. It’s unknown how long that suspension will last into 2020, but there’s no doubt Perkins will make a difference whenever he’s allowed back on the field.
2019
Obvious contender(s): Texas A&M
The story: This looked to be the first case of the eye emoji from Riley not panning out because it took 10 months and bunch of twists and turns along the way for things to go in OU’s favor. Worth the wait, though, because Stripling showed a ton of promise as a freshman and will no doubt have a much bigger role as a sophomore. After it looked like Texas A&M would be his landing spot, Thibodeaux and the Sooners just kept plugging away. You could essentially copy-and-paste this regarding David Ugwoegbu as well, even if he’s not technically the defensive line.
2020
Obvious contender(s): Alabama, Nebraska
The story: Winfrey is from a school known to send its players to Lincoln. And an offer from the Tide can usually mean that’s a wrap. However, Winfrey was strong in saying the OU offer meant everything to him and put the Sooners at the top. He committed without any signs at all of what a Grinch-led defense could do on the field. He certainly felt better after seeing how improved the group was in 2019. Regarded as perhaps the best juco defensive lineman for the 2020 class, he’s got a chance to come into OU and make his mark immediately.
2021
Obvious contender(s): Stanford
The story: If this sticks, it’s a heck of a way for Jamar Cain to introduce himself to OU fans. Rawlins-Kibonge has the type of size that OU simply has not had among it defensive lineman in a long time. Someone who could easily put on 20-30 pounds and not miss a beat. The Cardinal offer was supposed to mean the end for OU’s pursuit, but somebody forgot to tell Rawlins-Kibonge. A great virtual visit combined with a tremendous relationship with the staff, and boom, an Oregon high school recruit decided to pick OU. You want to narrow the gap, guys like Rawlins-Kibonge do just that.