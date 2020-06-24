When Oklahoma lands a five-star prospect, there’s celebration. No doubt about that, but there’s usually an elephant in that room, too.

Because you can pretty much bank on that five-star being from the offensive ranks. Based on what Lincoln Riley has done with the Sooners offense in his five seasons in Norman, it’s pretty understandable.

What you learn, though, is there is a ceiling. Historic offenses year after year can get you Big 12 championships, now five in a row. They can get you to the college football playoff, now three consecutive seasons and running.

Then you hit the wall and a realization. Offense is great, fun, flashy, but it has to be defensive improvement for that next step.

Riley wasn’t oblivious to that notion, which led to Alex Grinch’s hiring after the 2018 season. The defensive improvement, minus the Peach Bowl vs. LSU, was obvious. But the 63-28 thrashing by the eventual champs showed they’re not there yet.

“We’ve had some success, some big jumps with a lot of the same players,” said Riley in February. “We’re not as good yet as we’re getting ready to be. But now we feel like we can have a great shot with anybody.

“Now those players can look and see direct results. If you’re a high school recruit you can say, look what they did. They jumped in some cases 80 or 100 spots in the national rankings in a lot of different major categories defensively.”

You need results on the field. That’s a master of the obvious statement. But to do that, you’re going to need those elite recruits. And slowly but surely, the Sooners are starting to win those battles on the defensive line.

Not settling for Plan B or Plan C type of targets. Hitting it big and seeing the difference it makes when you land the top priorities.

With OU earning the commitment of Portland (Ore.) Jefferson’s Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge last week, he could very well be the next example of winning a battle that OU, you could argue, had no business coming out on top.

Not an in-state kid like a Jalen Redmond or LaRon Stokes or Jordan Kelley or Isaiah Thomas. No, these are kids with zero affiliation to OU, but the staff putting in the work and winning.

You win on the trail, you start winning on the field. And the cycle repeats and takes care of itself. Each class, Calvin Thibodeaux and now Cain are starting to get those elite guys that you know can help the defense turn the corner.

