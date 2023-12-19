As we approach National Signing Day, the question on many folks' minds is, "How good is this class, really?" While the overall class is impressive, the defensive line recruits, in particular, may make history. Let's dive into where this group could rank amongst recent classes.

In a nutshell, this defensive line class isn’t just special; it's historic. In the modern recruiting era, Oklahoma has only managed a 5.85 average rating in a defensive line class two other times. Obviously, the group led by Amani Bledsoe in 2016 is one such class, and R.J. Washington’s 2008 class had a total rating of 23.4 and an average of 5.85.

To add one final note, IF the Sooners’ were to flip four-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley from the Aggies in February, OU's defensive line class would rise to a 35.3 total rating with a 5.88 average per player.



