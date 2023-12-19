NSD Preview: Just how good is the Sooners' defensive line class?
As we approach National Signing Day, the question on many folks' minds is, "How good is this class, really?" While the overall class is impressive, the defensive line recruits, in particular, may make history. Let's dive into where this group could rank amongst recent classes.
2024 class rating: 29.3, average rating: 5.86
David Stone, DT, five-star (6.1 Rivals rating)
Nigel Smith, DE, four-star (5.9 Rivals rating)
Danny Okoye, DE, four-star (5.9 Rivals rating)
Jayden Jackson, DT, four-star (5.7 Rivals rating)
Wyatt Gilmore, DE, three-star (5.7 Rivals rating)
Oklahoma defensive line classes over the last decade
2023 defensive line class ratings: 28.9 total, 5.78 average
2022 defensive line class ratings: 28.5 total, 5.7 average
2021 defensive line class ratings: 23 total, 5.75 average
2020 defensive line class ratings: 23 total, 5.75 average
2019 defensive line class ratings: 34.2 total, 5.7 average
2018 defensive line class ratings: 29 total, 5.8 average
2017 defensive line class ratings: 28.2 total, 5.64 average
2016 defensive line class ratings: 11.7 total, 5.85 average
2015 defensive line class ratings: 28.6 total, 5.72 average
2014 defensive line class ratings: 11 total, 5.5 average
In a nutshell, this defensive line class isn’t just special; it's historic. In the modern recruiting era, Oklahoma has only managed a 5.85 average rating in a defensive line class two other times. Obviously, the group led by Amani Bledsoe in 2016 is one such class, and R.J. Washington’s 2008 class had a total rating of 23.4 and an average of 5.85.
To add one final note, IF the Sooners’ were to flip four-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley from the Aggies in February, OU's defensive line class would rise to a 35.3 total rating with a 5.88 average per player.
