NSD Preview: Just how good is the Sooners' defensive line class?

Blake Mullen • OUInsider
Reporter

As we approach National Signing Day, the question on many folks' minds is, "How good is this class, really?" While the overall class is impressive, the defensive line recruits, in particular, may make history. Let's dive into where this group could rank amongst recent classes.

Five-star DT and Oklahoma commit David Stone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
2024 class rating: 29.3, average rating: 5.86

David Stone, DT, five-star (6.1 Rivals rating)

Nigel Smith, DE, four-star (5.9 Rivals rating)

Danny Okoye, DE, four-star (5.9 Rivals rating)

Jayden Jackson, DT, four-star (5.7 Rivals rating)

Wyatt Gilmore, DE, three-star (5.7 Rivals rating)


Former five-star DE Adepoju Adebawore, the Sooners' top-ranked DL signee in the class of 2023
Former five-star DE Adepoju Adebawore, the Sooners' top-ranked DL signee in the class of 2023 (Rivals.com)

Oklahoma defensive line classes over the last decade

2023 defensive line class ratings: 28.9 total, 5.78 average

2022 defensive line class ratings: 28.5 total, 5.7 average

2021 defensive line class ratings: 23 total, 5.75 average

2020 defensive line class ratings: 23 total, 5.75 average

2019 defensive line class ratings: 34.2 total, 5.7 average

2018 defensive line class ratings: 29 total, 5.8 average

2017 defensive line class ratings: 28.2 total, 5.64 average

2016 defensive line class ratings: 11.7 total, 5.85 average

2015 defensive line class ratings: 28.6 total, 5.72 average

2014 defensive line class ratings: 11 total, 5.5 average


In a nutshell, this defensive line class isn’t just special; it's historic. In the modern recruiting era, Oklahoma has only managed a 5.85 average rating in a defensive line class two other times. Obviously, the group led by Amani Bledsoe in 2016 is one such class, and R.J. Washington’s 2008 class had a total rating of 23.4 and an average of 5.85.

To add one final note, IF the Sooners’ were to flip four-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley from the Aggies in February, OU's defensive line class would rise to a 35.3 total rating with a 5.88 average per player.


