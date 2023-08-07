OU ranks behind three other Big 12 schools, with Texas at No. 12, TCU at No. 16, and Kansas State at No. 17 in the poll, and ahead of Texas Tech, who comes in at No. 24 to begin the year.

The 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday, with Oklahoma coming in at No. 19 to start the year.

It's the lowest the Sooners have been ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll since 2015, when they entered the year, coincidentally, at No. 19. That team, led by first-year transfer quarterback Baker Mayfield, ended the season with an 11-2 record and No. 5 in the final rankings after falling short against Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Oklahoma also entered the 2000 season ranked 19th in the Coaches Poll and went on to win its seventh national title that season.

It seems that starting the year at No. 19 has boded well for the Sooners in years past, and they're hoping that is the case once again in 2023.

Texas and TCU are the only ranked opponents on Oklahoma's schedule coming into the season, which sets up nicely for them to rebound after a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2022.

With the No. 6 overall recruiting class in 2023, and the ninth-ranked portal class, Oklahoma's roster looks set to distance itself from last season quickly.

The Sooners open up the 2023 season against Arkansas State on September 2, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT.