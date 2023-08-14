Oklahoma will start the 2023 season at No. 20 in the AP Poll, marking its lowest start in the poll since 1999, when they began the year unranked under first-year head coach Bob Stoops.

Heading into Brent Venables' second season, the Sooners hope to have a Stoops-esque turnaround after a 6-7 campaign a season ago that was capped off with a 35-32 heartbreaker to Florida State (No. 8) in the Cheez-It Bowl.

However, the roster in 2023 appears to be much improved, with Danny Stutsman back to lead the defense, and a host of key transfers such as Rondell Bothroyd, Dasan McCullough, Da'Jon Terry, and Reggie Pearson, all of whom are expected to make an immediate impact on that side of the ball.

Additionally, the Sooners return Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, a two-headed monster at running back with Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops at wideout. Newcomers like Jaquazie Pettaway, Andrel Anthony, and Walter Rouse all look primed to make an impact offensively, as does Austin Stogner, who returns after a one-year hiatus in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here's a look at the poll, and how the rest of the first AP Top 25 Poll shakes out.