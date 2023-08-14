News More News
Oklahoma begins 2023 season at No. 20 in AP Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
Contributor
@BClinton40

Oklahoma will start the 2023 season at No. 20 in the AP Poll, marking its lowest start in the poll since 1999, when they began the year unranked under first-year head coach Bob Stoops.

Heading into Brent Venables' second season, the Sooners hope to have a Stoops-esque turnaround after a 6-7 campaign a season ago that was capped off with a 35-32 heartbreaker to Florida State (No. 8) in the Cheez-It Bowl.

However, the roster in 2023 appears to be much improved, with Danny Stutsman back to lead the defense, and a host of key transfers such as Rondell Bothroyd, Dasan McCullough, Da'Jon Terry, and Reggie Pearson, all of whom are expected to make an immediate impact on that side of the ball.

Additionally, the Sooners return Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, a two-headed monster at running back with Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops at wideout. Newcomers like Jaquazie Pettaway, Andrel Anthony, and Walter Rouse all look primed to make an impact offensively, as does Austin Stogner, who returns after a one-year hiatus in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here's a look at the poll, and how the rest of the first AP Top 25 Poll shakes out.

2023 AP Preseason Poll
RANK TEAM POINTS

1

Georgia (60)

1572

2

Michigan (2)

1490

3

Ohio State (1)

1400

4

Alabama

1398

5

LSU

1276

6

USC

1245

7

Penn State

1177

8

Florida State

1147

9

Clemson

1032

10

Washington

977

11

Texas

882

12

Tennessee

868

13

Notre Dame

863

14

Utah

811

15

Oregon

732

16

Kansas State

501

17

TCU

416

18

Oregon State

406

19

Wisconsin

386

20

Oklahoma

296

21

North Carolina

292

22

Ole Miss

281

23

Texas A&M

227

24

Tulane

224

25

Iowa

131
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

Just two teams on OU's 2023 schedule begin the year ranked, with Texas coming in at No. 11 and TCU landing at No. 17 in the initial poll.

Big 12 foe Kansas State lands at No. 16 in the poll after winning the conference in 2022, while Texas Tech (101), Kansas (10), and Baylor (3) all landed amongst the teams receiving votes.

Venables and the Sooners will start the season against Arkansas State on September 2, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma is currently favored by 33.0 points in that game and looks as if it could be favored in 11 of 12 games in 2023.

