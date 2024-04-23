Porter Moser and the Sooners are currently hosting Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey . Following last weekend's visits from Kobe Elvis and Aaron Scott , the Sooners are welcoming another visitor to campus. As of now, the Sooners have not yet added a transfer to their roster.

In his sophomore season with the Tigers, Godfrey averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game, playing in all 36 games. He shot 59.7% from the field and 62.7% from the free-throw line. Despite limited attempts, Godfrey shot 42.9% from behind the arc, attempting 0.2 three-pointers per game.

In the NCAA Tournament, Godfrey played an integral role on a team that reached the Elite Eight. During the tournament, Godfrey averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.5 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. He shot an impressive 60% from the field across the four NCAA tournament games. His best game occurred against Alabama in the Elite Eight where he notched 12 points.

In the regular season, Godfrey had a standout performance against Florida State, scoring 12 points and contributing six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. He shot an efficient 4-5 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line in that game. Additionally, he had a solid showing against NC State, tallying 10 points and six rebounds in another notable performance.

Godfrey primarily scores at the rim, with 79% of his shot attempts coming from that area, where he connects on an impressive 67% of his shots. He is known for his physicality and athleticism on the court and is capable of blocking shots, boasting a 4.4% block rate. Godfrey also excels in scoring through post-ups and off cuts.

While playing for the Tigers, Godfrey saw most of his minutes at the power forward and small forward positions. However, due to the team's size, he often competed with talented players for playing time. Godfrey is versatile enough to also play as a small-ball center.

The Sooners aim to make a strong impression on this talented forward during his visit.