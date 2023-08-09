NORMAN — Rondell Bothroyd isn’t concerned about the Sooners’ disappointing 2022 campaign.

Bothroyd transferred to the Sooners from Wake Forest with the mindset of winning championships. His expectations are high for himself and for the team in his first season in Norman.

“I think the goal is to win the conference championship, maybe even go to the national championship,” Bothroyd said during his media availability on Tuesday. “That would be cool. But I think just win as a team, having a better season than last year and help them win more games than they did last year. For me personally, just get to the quarterback as much as I can and help my teammates around me get better.”

If the Sooners are going to win, they’ll likely need a big season from the sixth-year senior.

After the defensive line struggled last season, the Sooners prioritized adding depth and experience on the defensive line. Their best snag via the transfer portal might’ve been Bothroyd, who should be an immediate upgrade at defensive end. Bothroyd spent five seasons at Wake Forest, totaling136 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

Bothroyd acknowledged a bit of a learning curve when he arrived in the spring, but he’s feeling a lot more comfortable with Brent Venables’ defense in fall camp. And it’s helped him emerge as a leader.

“It was definitely harder in the spring just because I didn't know all the plays as much, so I couldn't get on people myself because I'd be messing up too,” Bothroyd said. “So now it's more — it's easier to be a leader because I'm more comfortable in what I'm doing and where everyone else is moving around me.”

OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has had a big impact on Bothroyd, too. Specifically, Chavis has helped him revitalize his love for the sport.

“Just because I'm older, it sometimes feels like I want to walk through stuff and kind of go through the motions,” Bothroyd said. “But he's like relighting the fire in me. And again, knowing what I'm doing. He hammers that into us. Because it can get confusing. It can get tough. He loves the game.”