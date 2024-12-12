Oklahoma Drill: Oklahoma's needs in the portal

Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden discuss Oklahoma's portal activity and the instability in college football.
Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden discuss Oklahoma's portal activity and the instability in college football.
Jesse answers your questions about the portal, Michael Hawkins, the hoops teams and more.
Joe Castlione provides a timeline for the return of the Bedlam football series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden discuss Oklahoma's portal activity and the instability in college football.
Oklahoma now knows its path forward next season.
Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer portal.
Jesse answers your questions about the portal, Michael Hawkins, the hoops teams and more.
Joe Castlione provides a timeline for the return of the Bedlam football series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden discuss Oklahoma's portal activity and the instability in college football.