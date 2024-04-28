The streak couldn’t last forever.

After three weeks without a defeat, the No. 18 Sooners fell in game one of the doubleheader versus Texas 8-6.

With the teams splitting the first two games, game three represented the rubber match to decide who triumphed in the final Big 12 installment of the Red River Rivalry series.

Starting on the mound for OU was Grant Stevens, who boasted a flawless 5-0 record on the year and a 4.72 ERA. The Longhorns' bats would get the best of Stevens early though, as Peyton Powell launched a two-run homer in the first. After the homer Stevens was able to gather himself and survive the inning with no further damage. Oklahoma's offensive attack would quickly answer, as both John Spikerman and Easton Carmichael put together doubles to cut the lead down to 2-1 after one.

Texas would continue to have their way with Stevens in the second. After a two-run shot, Texas pushed their lead to 4-1. OU could not respond despite loading the bases with no outs.

The Longhorns already had two consecutive innings with two-run shots off Stevens, and they kept that streak alive in the third. After pushing their lead to 6-1 off another two-run homer, the Horns successfully chased Stevens from the game. Brendan Girton would finish the inning for Oklahoma.

With two outs in the home half of the third, Jackson Nicklaus launched an RBI triple into right, cutting the lead to 6-2. Kendall Pettis delivered as well, getting Nicklaus home after a shallow Texas leaguer into right. Jaxon Willits followed with a two-run shot of his own, and Oklahoma found themselves only trailing 6-5 after the impressive inning.

For the first time in the contest, Oklahoma's pitching got the better of Texas in the fourth. Girton was able to retire the Longhorns one-two-three. Although Bryce Madron was able to start the inning off with a single, OU was also kept scoreless, and UT led 6-5 after four.

Texas rediscovered the offensive groove in the fifth. Another two-out, two-run homer stretched the lead to 8-5. But Jackson Nicklaus would provide an answer, as he sent a nuke into right for a two-run blast as OU cut the lead back to one run.

In the sixth, Texas would hit their fifth two-run homer of the game, followed by a solo shot to increase the lead to 11-7. OU would get one back with an Anthony Mackenzie RBI single into center, but UT led 11-8 going into the seventh.

Another Longhorn solo shot in the seventh enabled Texas to tie its program record for home runs in a single game. But OU answered again with a Jason Walk sacrifice fly and a John Spikerman RBI single. With Texas leading 12-10 going into the eighth, lightning struck in the area, resulting in more weather issues for this series. Officials were unable to safely resume the game by 10 p.m. CST, so the contest was called and the Longhorns thus claimed the series.

Oklahoma's next matchup will be against Oral Roberts on Tuesday night as they look to bounce back.

