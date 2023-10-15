Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) will enter Week 8 one spot lower in the AP Poll than it was for its bye week, as the Sooners checked in at No. 6 in Sunday's poll.

The reason for the drop is Washington (6-0), who ascended to No. 5 after a 36-33 win over Oregon, who fell one spot from No. 8 to No. 9 after the loss.

Something about the Huskies' victory over the Ducks clearly resonated with the voters, as it earned them enough votes to jump OU, who beat the nation's No. 3 team just over a week ago.

While it won't amount to much in the grand scheme of things, the Sooners will have a chance this week to get back to the forefront of the voters' minds when they host UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

As nearly 20-point favorites, Oklahoma will be expected to win the game by a wide margin and would love to do so with Heisman-hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel facing his former team in Norman on Saturday (11:00 a.m., ABC).

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas was a direct beneficiary of Washington's win on Saturday, as they switched spots with Oregon to move to No. 8 entering the week. The Sooners and Longhorns are the only teams in the Big 12 to be ranked, with Kansas (2), West Virginia (1), and Oklahoma State (1) just making the cut for teams receiving votes.

Here's a look at the latest poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.