The three-time defending national champions will enter the year as the No. 1 team in the Softball America Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners are in a familiar position heading into the 2024 softball season as they'll enter the year as the preseason favorite to hoist a trophy at the conclusion of the Women's College World Series in June.

The Sooners ride a 53-game winning streak into the 2024 season after making a perfect run through the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament. Jordy Bahl etched her name into softball lore forever with one of the best postseason performances the sport has ever seen, but then shocked the world by opting to return home to Nebraska after the year ended.

Despite losing their ace, Oklahoma returns a ridiculous amount of experience and talent, while also making some very intriguing portal additions to offset the loss of the top pitcher in the country.

A nucleus of seniors that includes All-Americans Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Alyssa Brito, and Rylie Boone leads a star-studded cast of players who bring back plenty of championship experience, and the Sooners bullpen might just be as deep as it has ever been.

Nicole May and Kierston Deal return after great years in 2023, but Coach Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha went out and added some huge names from the portal, with RHP Patyn Monticelli (Wisconsin), RHP Karlie Keeney (Liberty), and two-time All-American LHP Kelly Maxwell (Oklahoma State).

The Sooners are loaded once again and look primed to make a run at history, hoping to be the first team to win four national titles in a row, but also eight of the last 10 national championships.