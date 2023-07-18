Zion Ragins had his inhibitions about playing college football nearly a thousand miles from home. But when push came to shove, the people and the environment at the University of Oklahoma left Ragins confident enough to step outside of his comfort zone. On Tuesday afternoon, Ragins went public with his commitment to the Sooners, becoming the program’s fourteenth pledge in the 2024 cycle. The four-star lightning rod from the Peach State checks in at No. 44 in the nation at the wide receiver position, per the latest Rivals rankings. As Oklahoma continues to expand its geographical footprint on the recruiting trail, Ragins is set to become the Sooners’ first signee from the state of Georgia since Jadon Haselwood in 2019.

Zion Ragins on his official visit to Oklahoma (OU Athletics)

Shortly before announcing his decision, Ragins dished on his college choice with OUInsider in an exclusive interview. “It was really just the atmosphere and the love from the coaches and stuff like that,” he remarked. “It just felt like home. Coach V… I love Coach V, man. And I 100 percent trust him with everything in the process.” Remarkably, Ragins is the fifth wide receiver commit of the 2024 class for Oklahoma; he joins Louisiana native KJ Daniels and a trio of Texans in Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon and Dozie Ezukanma. It’s a feather in the cap for Emmett Jones, who’s been dominant on the trail since taking over as Oklahoma’s wide receivers coach in January. Although four-star wideout Bryant Wesco did pick Clemson over the Sooners, Jones has essentially nabbed every other prospect he’s targeted beyond Wesco. And on Ragins’ part, he’s eager to learn from the coach recently dubbed a “technician” by veteran Oklahoma wideout Drake Stoops. “Coach Jones, he’s a great coach,” said Ragins. “He done coached a lot of great receivers, and he said he can get me to where I’m trying to go. They got special ways that they can use me.”