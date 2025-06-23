Oklahoma lands three-star LB Beau Jandreau

The Sooners had to wait a little while to complete the Jandreau Family Sweep. But complete it they did, as Oklahoma has earned a commitment from three-star LB Beau Jandreau some six weeks after landing his twin brother, three-star safety Niko Jandreau. A 6-foot-1, 215-pound headhunter from Chandler (Ariz.), Jandreau chose Oklahoma over Oregon and Texas. He'd taken June official visits to those three schools, but also held offers from Washington, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC and many other Power 4 programs.

Advertisement

Jandreau poses alongside his brother and several members of the OU staff, including Brent Venables (Photo by OU Athletics)

Jandreau is the first public commit in the aftermath of Oklahoma's ChampU BBQ weekend, and it was fully expected that he would lock in a verbal with the Sooners. OU had been the leader in both brothers' respective recruitments ever since hosting them on an unofficial visit in late March. Jandreau is the twelfth commit of the 2026 cycle in total for Oklahoma, and the second linebacker in the fold for Brent Venables and company. He joins four-star Arkansas native Jakore Smith in the Sooners' class of linebackers. Stay tuned for more on OUInsider.com, including an interview with Jandreau on his decision.