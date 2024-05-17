Despite jumping out to a large early lead, Oklahoma ran out of gas down the stretch and saw their winning streak come to an end in Cincinnati on Friday night.

After taking both from Cincinnati on Thursday night in the doubleheader, the No. 12 Sooners closed their regular season on Friday night versus the Bearcats with hopes of completing their seventh sweep in conference play.

Entering this one, Oklahoma had won their past eight and were one of the hottest teams in the nation with fiery bats and a strong pitching rotation. The Sooners had made a great habit of jumping on opponents early in recent outings, and that happened again in this contest as OU posted the first six runs.

Skip Johnson went with reliever Grant Stevens to start on the mound. He would pitch two innings, allowing four hits and putting together two big strikeouts in the first inning. Relieving Stevens on the mound was Brendan Girton, who stayed in for a single scoreless inning.

In the fourth inning, OU pushed their early lead to 3-0 off of a Cincinnati fielding error that put Michael Snyder across the plate. Rocco Garza-Gongora drove two more runs home in the sixth with a single into left, and Garza-Gongora would eventually cross the plate on Jason Walk's RBI double.

In the sixth, Cincinnati would battle back after falling into a 6-0 hole. The Bearcats tagged Carson Atwood for three runs to cut the deficit to 6-3. Jett Lodes entered and minimize the damage.

Come the eighth, Cincinnati got their bats rolling yet again. The Bearcats pushed across a run off fireballing righty Ryan Lambert, forcing Skip Johnson to turn to closer Malachi Witherspoon an inning early. With runners on first and second, Witherspoon walked the first batter he faced. After a Cincinnati single to cut the lead to 6-5, Witherspoon issued another walk to force home a run and tie the game. Cincinnati’s Josh Hegemann followed by blasting the first home run of his career, a decisive grand slam into right field.

Oklahoma had completely imploded, and Cincinnati had their first lead of the game after 10 consecutive runs. In what felt like a must-win for the Bearcats, closer Carson Marsh sealed the victory after working around a pair of baserunners in the ninth.

Despite the loss, OU will still enter the Big 12 tournament as the top seed in the conference, as they are victors in 18!of their last 23 games.

