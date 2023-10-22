After outlasting UCF for a 31-29 victory on Saturday, Brent Venables and Oklahoma have moved to 7-0 and will now head to Lawrence for a tough road test against Kansas.

Despite squeaking out a win against a UCF team that has yet to beat a Big 12 team in 2023, the Sooners weren't punished in the rankings, maintaining their spot at No. 6 in the Week 9 AP poll.

The Sooners are the lowest-ranked undefeated Power Five school, with Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), and Washington (5) all remaining in place for this week's poll.

Oklahoma's biggest win of the year continues to look better every week, as Texas climbed another spot to No. 7 after Penn State's 20-12 loss to the Buckeyes.

The remainder of the Big 12 is still on the outside of the AP Top 25, although two teams are starting to garner some attention from the pollsters. Kansas State is third among teams receiving votes with 16, while Oklahoma State is sixth on the RV list with five votes in this week's poll.

Here's a look at the latest poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.