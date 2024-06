It's tough to pull a potential five-star talent out of the Boot, as LSU has a vise grip on most such players.

But the Sooners aren't backing down from all competition in the race for gifted 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston, who walked away from the Sooners' prospect camp on Thursday with a scholarship offer. And make no mistake: OU immediately becomes a major contender for the 6-foot, 185-pound signal-caller from Shreveport.