After a 20-6 victory over Cincinnati in Week 4, the Oklahoma Sooners are again on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma (4-0) had moved up to No. 16 coming into this week and now has moved up to No. 14 in this week's poll.

Brent Venables' squad held Cincinnati to 3-15 on third down and forced two big turnovers to keep the Bearcats out of the endzone for the first time since their College Football Playoff loss to Alabama in the 2020 season.

Texas (No. 3), and Kansas (No. 24) join the Sooners as the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12 and, as such, are ranked heading into Week 5.

