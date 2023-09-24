News More News
Oklahoma rises to No. 14 in Week 5 AP Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
After a 20-6 victory over Cincinnati in Week 4, the Oklahoma Sooners are again on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma (4-0) had moved up to No. 16 coming into this week and now has moved up to No. 14 in this week's poll.

Brent Venables' squad held Cincinnati to 3-15 on third down and forced two big turnovers to keep the Bearcats out of the endzone for the first time since their College Football Playoff loss to Alabama in the 2020 season.

Texas (No. 3), and Kansas (No. 24) join the Sooners as the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12 and, as such, are ranked heading into Week 5.

Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 5
Rank Team Trend Points

1

Georgia (4-0)

--

1562 (55)

2

Michigan (4-0)

--

1445 (1)

3

Texas (4-0)

--

1401 (2)

4

Ohio State (4-0)

↑ 2

1370 (1)

5

Florida State (4-0)

↓ 1

1351 (3)

6

Penn State (4-0)

↑ 1

1244

7

Washington (4-0)

↑ 1

1228 (1)

8

USC (4-0)

↓ 3

1169

9

Oregon (4-0)

↑ 1

1076

10

Utah (4-0)

↑ 1

981

11

Notre Dame (3-1)

↓ 2

904

12

Alabama (3-1)

↑ 1

862

13

LSU (3-1)

↓ 1

813

14

Oklahoma (4-0)

↑ 2

716

15

North Carolina (4-0)

↑ 2

659

16

Washington State (4-0)

↑ 5

652

17

Duke (4-0)

↑ 1

648

18

Miami, FL (4-0)

↑ 2

523

19

Oregon State (3-1)

↓ 5

366

20

Ole Miss (3-1)

↓ 5

359

21

Tennessee (3-1)

↑ 2

260

22

Florida (3-1)

↑ 3

235

23

Missouri (4-0)

NEW

197

24

Kansas (4-0)

NEW

132

25

Fresno State (4-0)

NEW

64
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: ClemsOTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.on 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.

Oklahoma is set to take on Iowa State (2-2) next Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on FS1.

The Sooners opened as 19.0-point favorites back within the confines of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

