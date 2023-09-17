After a 66-17 rout of Tulsa in Week 3, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 18 after Week 1, fell to No. 19 after a stiffer test against SMU in Week 2, and is now up to No. 16 after starting the year 3-0.

Brent Venables' squad racked up nearly 600 yards of offense and five interceptions defensively against Tulsa on Saturday.

The Sooners are joined by Texas (No. 3) as the only two ranked teams in the Big 12 this week, as Kansas State fell out of the rankings after a 30-27 loss at Missouri.

Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.