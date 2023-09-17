News More News
Oklahoma rises to No. 16 in Week 4 AP Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
@BClinton40

After a 66-17 rout of Tulsa in Week 3, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 18 after Week 1, fell to No. 19 after a stiffer test against SMU in Week 2, and is now up to No. 16 after starting the year 3-0.

Brent Venables' squad racked up nearly 600 yards of offense and five interceptions defensively against Tulsa on Saturday.

The Sooners are joined by Texas (No. 3) as the only two ranked teams in the Big 12 this week, as Kansas State fell out of the rankings after a 30-27 loss at Missouri.

Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 2
Rank Team Trend Points

1

Georgia (3-0)

--

1566 (57)

2

Michigan (3-0)

--

1481 (2)

3

Texas (3-0)

↑ 1

1380 (3)

4

Florida State (3-0)

↓ 1

1378 (1)

5

USC (3-0)

--

1296

6

Ohio State (3-0)

--

1291

7

Penn State (3-0)

--

1217

8

Washington (3-0)

--

1194

9

Notre Dame (4-0)

--

1066

10

Oregon (3-0)

↑ 3

942

11

Utah (3-0)

↑ 1

921

12

LSU (2-1)

↑ 2

805

13

Alabama (2-1)

↓ 3

796

14

Oregon State (3-0)

↑ 2

712

15

Ole Miss (3-0)

↑ 2

657

16

Oklahoma (3-0)

↑ 3

606

17

North Carolina (3-0)

↑ 3

567

18

Duke (3-0)

↑ 3

560

19

Colorado (1-0)

↓ 1

509

20

Miami (3-0)

↑ 2

359

21

Washington State (3-0)

↑ 2

278

22

UCLA (3-0)

↑ 2

204

23

Tennessee (2-1)

↓ 12

198

24

Iowa (3-0)

↑ 1

125

25

Florida (0-1)

↑ IN

103
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.

Oklahoma is set to take on Cincinnati next Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on FOX.

The Sooners are currently favored by 14.0 points in their first true road test of the 2023 season.

