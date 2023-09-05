Oklahoma rises to No. 18 in Week 2 AP Poll
After a 73-0 rout of Arkansas State in Week 1, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the rise in the polls.
Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 18 this week ahead of their matchup with SMU.
Brent Venables' squad was as dominant as we've seen them since he took over two Decembers ago, and it seems to have made a slight impression on pollsters despite the opponent.
The Sooners are the third-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, behind Texas, who stayed put at No. 11, and Kansas State, who rose one spot to No. 15.
Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.
|Rank
|Team
|Trend
|Points
|
1
|
Georgia (1-0)
|
--
|
1569 (58)
|
2
|
Michigan (1-0)
|
--
|
1485 (2)
|
3
|
Alabama (1-0)
|
↑ 1
|
1424
|
4
|
Florida State (1-0)
|
↑ 4
|
1384 (3)
|
5
|
Ohio State (1-0)
|
↓ 2
|
1308
|
6
|
USC (1-0)
|
--
|
1255
|
7
|
Penn State (1-0)
|
--
|
1212
|
8
|
Washington (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
1107
|
9
|
Tennessee (1-0)
|
↑ 3
|
975
|
10
|
Notre Dame (1-0)
|
↑ 3
|
967
|
11
|
Texas (1-0)
|
--
|
935
|
12
|
Utah (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
919
|
13
|
Oregon (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
823
|
14
|
LSU (0-1)
|
↓ 9
|
706
|
15
|
Kansas State (1-0)
|
↑ 1
|
579
|
16
|
Oregon State (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
558
|
17
|
North Carolina (1-0)
|
↑ 4
|
551
|
18
|
Oklahoma (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
426
|
19
|
Wisconsin (1-0)
|
--
|
407
|
20
|
Ole Miss (1-0)
|
↑ 2
|
379
|
21
|
Duke (1-0)
|
↑ IN
|
343
|
22
|
Colorado (1-0)
|
↑ IN
|
269
|
23
|
Texas A&M (1-0)
|
--
|
267
|
24
|
Tulane (1-0)
|
--
|
241
|
25
|
Clemson (0-1)
|
↓ 16
|
141
Oklahoma is set to take on SMU on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
The Sooners are currently favored by 16.5 points in that contest and hope to move to 2-0 before taking their first road trip of the season to Tulsa.