After a 73-0 rout of Arkansas State in Week 1, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 18 this week ahead of their matchup with SMU.

Brent Venables' squad was as dominant as we've seen them since he took over two Decembers ago, and it seems to have made a slight impression on pollsters despite the opponent.

The Sooners are the third-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, behind Texas, who stayed put at No. 11, and Kansas State, who rose one spot to No. 15.

Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.