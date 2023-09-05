News More News
Oklahoma rises to No. 18 in Week 2 AP Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
Contributor
@BClinton40

After a 73-0 rout of Arkansas State in Week 1, the Oklahoma Sooners are on the rise in the polls.

Beginning the season at No. 20, Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 18 this week ahead of their matchup with SMU.

Brent Venables' squad was as dominant as we've seen them since he took over two Decembers ago, and it seems to have made a slight impression on pollsters despite the opponent.

The Sooners are the third-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, behind Texas, who stayed put at No. 11, and Kansas State, who rose one spot to No. 15.

Here's a look at the rest of the Poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 2
Rank Team Trend Points

1

Georgia (1-0)

--

1569 (58)

2

Michigan (1-0)

--

1485 (2)

3

Alabama (1-0)

↑ 1

1424

4

Florida State (1-0)

↑ 4

1384 (3)

5

Ohio State (1-0)

↓ 2

1308

6

USC (1-0)

--

1255

7

Penn State (1-0)

--

1212

8

Washington (1-0)

↑ 2

1107

9

Tennessee (1-0)

↑ 3

975

10

Notre Dame (1-0)

↑ 3

967

11

Texas (1-0)

--

935

12

Utah (1-0)

↑ 2

919

13

Oregon (1-0)

↑ 2

823

14

LSU (0-1)

↓ 9

706

15

Kansas State (1-0)

↑ 1

579

16

Oregon State (1-0)

↑ 2

558

17

North Carolina (1-0)

↑ 4

551

18

Oklahoma (1-0)

↑ 2

426

19

Wisconsin (1-0)

--

407

20

Ole Miss (1-0)

↑ 2

379

21

Duke (1-0)

↑ IN

343

22

Colorado (1-0)

↑ IN

269

23

Texas A&M (1-0)

--

267

24

Tulane (1-0)

--

241

25

Clemson (0-1)

↓ 16

141
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

Oklahoma is set to take on SMU on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Sooners are currently favored by 16.5 points in that contest and hope to move to 2-0 before taking their first road trip of the season to Tulsa.

