Less than 24 hours after his dazzling performance in the U.S. Army Bowl, Okoye sat down with OUInsider just ahead of signing with Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 20.

With names like Adepoju Adeboware, Peyton Bowen, David Stone , Nigel Smith , and Jayden Jackson choosing to don the Crimson and Cream, there's a clear change in the narrative around defense at Oklahoma. However, it might be the Sooners' ability to keep a player of Danny Okoye's stature in the Sooner State that speaks the loudest volumes. Under previous regimes, the best in-state talent in Oklahoma has left for bigger and better opportunities, but under this staff, that's no longer an issue.

Since Brent Venables returned to the sidelines in Norman, there's been a steady uptick in the defensive talent that OU has garnered from the high school ranks. Over the past two cycles, the Sooners appear to have stacked the best defensive the program has seen in well over a decade.

Oklahoma didn't appear in the Big 12 Championship in any of its final three years in the conference and hasn't brought home a national title since that magical run in 2000, which set the foundation for a historic run of consistency under Bob Stoops . Getting back to the mountaintop is something that all incoming freshmen dream of, and the class of 2024 is no different.

Every recruiting class that has signed at the University of Oklahoma has had the same hopes and aspirations as they begin their journey through college football. Winning championships was invented in Norman if you ask Barry Switzer , but it's something that has evaded the Sooners in recent years.

"I really just went out there and played my best," Okoye said. "I had a little bit more to prove than the other athletes out there and I tried to make up for it with what I did on the field. It was a really great experience being able to go down there and play with those guys, play with that level of competition. I did my best. I didn't win MVP, but I think I made the fans happy."

Despite being ranked as the No. 6 defensive end in the class of 2024, Okoye has dealt with some scrutiny thanks to his level of competition in high school football, which he said gave "more to prove" on the field Monday night.

A standout athlete at Tulsa NOAH, Okoye is listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, and showed speed and twitch off the edge that had Sooner fans reminiscing the dominance that Eric Striker displayed in the 2014 Cotton Bowl. It didn't seem to matter that Okoye was facing players of his stature, as opposed to what he might see on any given Friday night -- he wrecked the game and raised eyebrows in doing so. To Danny, who was chosen as a captain of the Gold team, the heightened level of competition was a natural transition.

"It was natural to me, I'm not a slacker," Okoye said. "I'm not gonna go from playing at one speed and then kick it up a notch because of who I'm going up against. I'm gonna play my game regardless of who's in front of me. I was just doing my thing, flying around, trying to make plays wherever I was. I was on kickoff. I haven't been on kickoff since freshman year, but I was still trying to make as many plays as I could.

"It was definitely a confidence booster being able to go out there and compete with some of the best guys in the country. Some guys that I'm probably going to be seeing again... [Being able to] do my thing and see that I can actually do this, for real. Standing on business and showing that homeschool athletes are athletes too."

The Tulsa native will now transition to playing at the college level, as he's set to arrive on campus in Norman next month. As an early enrollee, he'll get the chance to see a full offseason of work before the Sooners make their much-anticipated jump to the Southeastern Conference.

Okoye's class is responsible for setting Oklahoma's foundation in the SEC, and as the first group of Sooners that will only know life post-Big 12, the 2024 class is focused on doing just that.

"Oh yeah, it's a repeated thing, to be honest," Okoye said of the class discussing the impact that they'll have on this program. "Really, just thinking about the chemistry of the defense, it's a bunch of different guys from a bunch of different backgrounds and different parts of the country coming together to play on one team and it's gonna be something special. All the coaches know how we need to be developed and we all have different attributes -- different strengths and different weaknesses -- I think those are all gonna come together to make something that's pretty interesting."

There are some big-time names headed to Norman this winter as part of the 2024 class, and as a collective, the group of defensive linemen and edge rushers that OU is bringing in looks to be as talented as the program has seen in some time. The dynamic amongst that group of talented youngsters is one of respect, as they all seem to each other as equal parts in being part of something bigger than themselves -- a dominant defensive unit.

"I mean, people kinda put [David] Stone as the leader there because he's the only five-star on the line, but I think we all view each other as equals," Okoye said of the "Power Line" group. "We all have different strengths and different weaknesses. I might not be the best at inside run, like David Stone, but he might not be the best at outside contain the way I might be. [We're all] different cogs in the machine that come together to make an all-around dominating defense."

Being dominant defensively is going to take on an entirely different meaning in a matter of months, as Oklahoma's conference opponents will now be programs like Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU, rather than Cincinnati, Iowa State, or West Virginia. That's an exciting opportunity for players like Okoye though, as he's looking forward to facing the big dogs of college football, especially the program he almost ended up with.

"Man, I want to play Tennessee," Okoye answered as to which SEC team he was most excited to face. "That's definitely one that I'm gonna be looking forward to. They were lowkey the school I was planning on committing to before I started looking at OU and how they were recruiting me.

"Alabama's definitely gonna be another big one. All these other big schools that I never even thought of playing against, now it's gonna be a reality in little less than a year. I'm looking forward to the challenge, but I know it's going to be an interesting time trying to up my game to where I can dominate a bowl game, but maybe play in a national championship someday."

If Oklahoma is going to get back to the mountaintop and play for a national championship under Coach Venables, it's going to take players like Okoye to take what they learn while under his tutelage and run with it. So, what made Venables the coach to earn Okoye's commitment?

"The big thing would be how genuine he is," Okoye remarked. "You don't get a lot of fake stuff with him. Everything he says is pretty much straight and to the point."

Okoye, like most blue-chip prospects, has been through the recruiting game enough to know what's genuine and what's not when dealing with "the pitch." When asked if he'd dealt with coaches who fed him "fake stuff" during his recruitment, he was quick to respond.

"Oh yeah," Okoye answered. "With how tedious my recruiting process was, it was a whole lot in not too long of a time period. When you get bombarded with so much stuff, you get where you're able to determine what's real and what isn't. Sometimes, people are recruiting you and they're trying to recruit you with money, or with fame, and that's not really my vibe. My vibe is school first, football second, and then life after football. Coach Venables really attacked all of those principles in a very real way.

"I can really see myself growing, not just as a football player, but as an all-around person in this program. That's not just talk. That's what I've seen. I've been doing a lot of research and homework on the athletes that [Venables] has developed and worked with, and not just at Oklahoma but even back at Clemson, and his track record speaks volumes. Even just the experiences that I've had with him so far, I've come away feeling great. I feel like it was a good decision on my part."

Winning a national championship is clearly the goal at Oklahoma, and that's always been the case. However, we've seen the program make some major philosophical changes over the past two seasons, especially when it comes to how they approach life after football.

With things like the SOUL mission and career development opportunities, OU has geared much of its toward developing not just great players, but great men. With Venables at the helm and Miguel Chavis as his position coach and mentor, the future is bright for Okoye, both on and off the field.

"I look at Coach Chavis as a mentor in my life. He's very insightful. People like to see him as the enthusiastic young coach who's just bouncing and full of energy, but he has a very deep and solemn side to him. He's gone through a lot of things in his life and so have I. So, we relate on that level and he understands me pretty well and I understand him pretty well. We really just clicked. At first, he was just another guy trying to recruit me, but now he's a guy I can look up to and can be inspired by. So, it was definitely good expanding on that relationship and getting a deeper look at what he and the rest of the coaching staff had to offer."