After a 73-0 drubbing of Arkansas State on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners are finding favor from one of ESPN's top predictive college football metrics. After beginning the year as the No. 11 team in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Sooners have ascended all the way to No. 4 heading into Week 2.

Brent Venables' squad exceeded expectations in Week 1, holding the Red Wolves to 208 yards and a goose egg on the scoreboard, while piling up 73 points before the 9:00 mark in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Sooners are now the FPI favorite to win the Big 12, with a 49.7% chance to win the conference, surpassing Texas who now has the second-best odds with 28.7%. Also worth noting is that the Sooners' projected win total sits at 10.9-1.8, and also has the third-best odds of winning out, with a 16.6% chance of doing so.

After one week of football, Oklahoma is the nation's most efficient team with a rating of 99.4, according to ESPN. The Sooners rank eighth nationally in offensive efficiency, 16th in defensive efficiency, and first in special teams efficiency. Simply put, Oklahoma really couldn't have played any better than it did on Saturday.

Perhaps the craziest stat in this week's FPI is that Oklahoma currently has a 17.2% chance of making the National Championship, just behind Georgia (19.3%) and ahead of USC (10.8%), and an 8.1% chance of winning it all.

Now, does this really mean anything in the long run? It's obvious that we've got just 60 minutes of football against a team that Oklahoma was supposed to beat by five touchdowns, so it wouldn't be wise to start buying tickets to Houston for this January just yet.

However, it's much better to be headed upward than downward after the first week of action, and OU's trajectory looks to be skyward at this time.