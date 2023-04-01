No panic. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso didn’t have to give her team that message heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

It’s who they are. Down to their final at-bat, and OU delivered when it mattered most in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against Texas on Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

Kinzie Hansen drilled a single into left-centerfield with the bases loaded for the walk-off victory, after OU entered the final frame trailing 3-1.

“One thing this team does know is they're not afraid to lose,” Gasso said. “They don't look at the scoreboard and go, 'oh my god, oh my god, someone's got us.' It's no panic. It's no – the word chaos, there's no chaos in our dugout at all. It's more of, 'we're going to do this together. We're going to find a way.'

“It's pretty unbelievable when you feel a team's energy of like there's no way. There's just no way. As long as they have three outs they feel they can win any game they're in. And they did. So that's just really a special group of athletes that can work like that.”

The win moves No. 1 OU to 32-1 overall and 5-0 in Big 12 play, with a 24-game winning streak. None more dramatic than what happened Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners had trouble making solid contact against UT starting pitcher Mac Morgan through the first six innings, but Rylie Boone got the seventh started with a single to get the positive momentum going. Just a little juice was what the team needed.

It was the right players at the right time with Boone, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings to start the bottom of the seventh.

Coleman sent the crowd into a frenzy, launching an opposite field two-run home run to chase Morgan from the circle.

That’s the power Coleman worked so hard to gain in the offseason, and there is no better example of it being on display.

“Jayda Coleman is one of the most clutch athletes I’ve ever seen,” Gasso said. “Just so determined. There’s so much determination in her and what I love about her is as she’s gotten older, you really see how she channels it. When she was a freshman, she was all over the place. She was so full of energy and emotion, and she’s learned to channel it really well. You can see how it really helped.”

Later in the inning, the bases were loaded with one out for Hansen, who had a feeling heading into the bottom of the seventh her number was going to be called one way or another.

“I knew I was going to get up to bat. I was sitting in the dugout watching them,” Hansen said. “The way that they were sequencing both the pitchers and what they were doing to each batter, I knew I was going to get a chance. Whether it was this inning with runners on or the next inning in the eighth. I was just sitting there creating a plan in my mind.”

Hansen said she knew what was coming, and she did not miss.

Pitcher Jordy Bahl earned the win in relief, pitching the final inning. Alex Storako gave up three runs in six innings on five hits with six strikeouts.

The final game is set for 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN2.