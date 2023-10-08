Oklahoma surges to No. 5 in AP Poll, Texas drops to No. 9
After the biggest win of the Brent Venables' era in Norman, a 34-30 thriller over No. 3 Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners are no longer the best-kept secret in college football.
As a result, OU rose seven spots to No. 5 nationally in the latest AP Poll, while Texas fell to No. 9 with the loss.
Coming into the 119th iteration of the Red River Rivalry, OU was ranked 12th in the country despite being one of the most dominant teams in the sport through five weeks. The narrative though, was that Venables and Co. hadn't played a team worth their salt, and the moment that they stepped on the field against Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, all of that would change.
Questions about the Sooners' depth along the line of scrimmage came into focus heading into this game, but Oklahoma not only passed the test but did so with flying colors. OU outrushed Texas 201-156 on the ground, its highest total on the ground of the 2023 season. Additionally, the Sooners' defensive line owned the day, leading to five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Here's a look at the latest poll, courtesy of the Associated Press.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|
1
|
Georgia (50)
|
6-0
|
2
|
Michigan (11)
|
6-0
|
3
|
Ohio State (1)
|
5-0
|
4
|
Florida State (1)
|
5-0
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
6-0
|
6
|
Penn State
|
5-0
|
7
|
Washington
|
5-0
|
8
|
Oregon
|
5-0
|
9
|
Texas
|
5-1
|
10
|
USC
|
6-0
|
11
|
Alabama
|
5-1
|
12
|
North Carolina
|
5-0
|
13
|
Ole Miss
|
5-1
|
14
|
Louisville
|
6-0
|
15
|
Oregon State
|
5-1
|
16
|
Utah
|
4-1
|
17
|
Duke
|
4-1
|
18
|
UCLA
|
4-1
|
T-19
|
Washington State
|
4-1
|
T-19
|
Tennessee
|
4-1
|
21
|
Notre Dame
|
5-2
|
22
|
LSU
|
4-2
|
23
|
Kansas
|
5-1
|
24
|
Kentucky
|
5-1
|
25
|
Miami (FL)
|
4-1
Thanks to a clinically precise drive from Dillon Gabriel in the final minute of yesterday's game, Oklahoma is now sitting alone atop the Big 12 standings with the back half of their schedule set up quite nicely.
The Sooners' quarterback is likely to get a bit more attention than he has until this point after his performance launched him into the Heisman conversation. As his teammate Jalil Farooq says he deserves the attention after how he's started the 2023 campaign.
“I’ve been saying it since day one since I met him,” Farooq said during postgame availability. “He’s one of the guys that brings it day in, day out, consistent, great leader, and I’m gonna keep saying it. He deserves the Heisman this year. So I’m gonna keep promoting it until he gets it.”
After the bye week, the Sooners will host UCF and then head to Lawrence (KS) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks, who moved into the No. 23 spot after a 51-22 win over Gabriel's former team.