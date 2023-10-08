After the biggest win of the Brent Venables' era in Norman, a 34-30 thriller over No. 3 Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners are no longer the best-kept secret in college football.

As a result, OU rose seven spots to No. 5 nationally in the latest AP Poll, while Texas fell to No. 9 with the loss.

Coming into the 119th iteration of the Red River Rivalry, OU was ranked 12th in the country despite being one of the most dominant teams in the sport through five weeks. The narrative though, was that Venables and Co. hadn't played a team worth their salt, and the moment that they stepped on the field against Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, all of that would change.

Questions about the Sooners' depth along the line of scrimmage came into focus heading into this game, but Oklahoma not only passed the test but did so with flying colors. OU outrushed Texas 201-156 on the ground, its highest total on the ground of the 2023 season. Additionally, the Sooners' defensive line owned the day, leading to five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

